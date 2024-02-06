Rare opportunity to access Tower Rock coming back

Although the Mississippi River has risen a few feet in recent days, forecasters expect it to fall again, allowing rare access to a regional attraction.

Missouri Department of Conservation (MDOC) officials estimate Tower Rock could be accessible again by mid-November.

"Without any additional significant rainfall in the near future the formation may be accessible by foot again probably by Nov. 16," said Chris Doran, MDOC agent in Perryville, Missouri.

Tower Rock Natural Area comprises about 32 acres of upland oak pine and mixed hardwoods, according to an MDOC website. It is in Perry County east of Altenburg.

On Tuesday, Oct. 25, the level of the Mississippi River rose high enough to prevent people from reaching Tower Rock, at least on foot. Late this week, the water level at the site is above 3 feet, according to the National Weather Service website.