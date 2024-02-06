Rare opportunity to access Tower Rock coming back

Although the Mississippi River has risen a few feet in recent days, forecasters expect it to fall again, allowing rare access to a regional attraction.
Missouri Department of Conservation (MDOC) officials estimate Tower Rock could be accessible again by mid-November.
"Without any additional significant rainfall in the near future the formation may be accessible by foot again probably by Nov. 16," said Chris Doran, MDOC agent in Perryville, Missouri.
Tower Rock Natural Area comprises about 32 acres of upland oak pine and mixed hardwoods, according to an MDOC website. It is in Perry County east of Altenburg.
On Tuesday, Oct. 25, the level of the Mississippi River rose high enough to prevent people from reaching Tower Rock, at least on foot. Late this week, the water level at the site is above 3 feet, according to the National Weather Service website.
Josh Hartwig, media specialist for MDOC, said approximately 100 people a day visited Tower Rock while it was recently accessible by foot, estimating more than 31,000 visited.
Hartwig said officials are planning ahead for another possible influx of visitors to Tower Rock.
"Water levels will determine staff allocation for the area," Hartwig said. "Restroom facilities have been temporarily added for the current increase in traffic."
He cautioned that train tracks in the area are active, and parking is limited. Drivers should be aware that when the formation is accessible, vehicle and pedestrian traffic increases. Visitors should be prepared for long walks in and out of the area.
"We ask visitors to please use good judgment when parking and navigating the area," Hartwig said. "Please be respectful of the area and each other."
Hartwig encouraged those planning a trip to the area to follow the state Department of Conservation on Facebook and Twitter for the latest updates on Tower Rock Natural Area, and all other conservation areas and natural areas in the region.
