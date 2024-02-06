All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsOctober 29, 2022

Rare opportunity to access Tower Rock coming back

Although the Mississippi River has risen a few feet in recent days, forecasters expect it to fall again, allowing rare access to a regional attraction. Missouri Department of Conservation (MDOC) officials estimate Tower Rock could be accessible again by mid-November...

Danny Walter
The sun sets on Wednesday, Oct. 26 at Tower Rock in Perry County, Missouri. The island has been accessible recently because of the low level of the Mississippi River, and thousands of people have visited the site.
The sun sets on Wednesday, Oct. 26 at Tower Rock in Perry County, Missouri. The island has been accessible recently because of the low level of the Mississippi River, and thousands of people have visited the site.Megan Burke

Although the Mississippi River has risen a few feet in recent days, forecasters expect it to fall again, allowing rare access to a regional attraction.

Missouri Department of Conservation (MDOC) officials estimate Tower Rock could be accessible again by mid-November.

"Without any additional significant rainfall in the near future the formation may be accessible by foot again probably by Nov. 16," said Chris Doran, MDOC agent in Perryville, Missouri.

Tower Rock Natural Area comprises about 32 acres of upland oak pine and mixed hardwoods, according to an MDOC website. It is in Perry County east of Altenburg.

On Tuesday, Oct. 25, the level of the Mississippi River rose high enough to prevent people from reaching Tower Rock, at least on foot. Late this week, the water level at the site is above 3 feet, according to the National Weather Service website.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Josh Hartwig, media specialist for MDOC, said approximately 100 people a day visited Tower Rock while it was recently accessible by foot, estimating more than 31,000 visited.

Hartwig said officials are planning ahead for another possible influx of visitors to Tower Rock.

"Water levels will determine staff allocation for the area," Hartwig said. "Restroom facilities have been temporarily added for the current increase in traffic."

He cautioned that train tracks in the area are active, and parking is limited. Drivers should be aware that when the formation is accessible, vehicle and pedestrian traffic increases. Visitors should be prepared for long walks in and out of the area.

"We ask visitors to please use good judgment when parking and navigating the area," Hartwig said. "Please be respectful of the area and each other."

Hartwig encouraged those planning a trip to the area to follow the state Department of Conservation on Facebook and Twitter for the latest updates on Tower Rock Natural Area, and all other conservation areas and natural areas in the region.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 12
County commission approves bid, plans swearing-in ceremony
NewsDec. 12
Police report 12-13-24
NewsDec. 12
East Prairie man arrested for attempting to meet minor at SE...
NewsDec. 12
Cape Girardeau man found not guilty of second-degree murder

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Two Cape Girardeau men arrested in connection to armed robbery
NewsDec. 12
Two Cape Girardeau men arrested in connection to armed robbery
Former Postal worker pleads guilty to embezzlement of mail
NewsDec. 12
Former Postal worker pleads guilty to embezzlement of mail
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-12-24
NewsDec. 11
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-12-24
Cape Girardeau lifts boil water advisory after clean test results
NewsDec. 11
Cape Girardeau lifts boil water advisory after clean test results
Road work: Two sections of Route N in Cape County to close for drainage work
NewsDec. 10
Road work: Two sections of Route N in Cape County to close for drainage work
T. Robin Cole, The Rite Group win industry award at Beverly Hills gala
NewsDec. 10
T. Robin Cole, The Rite Group win industry award at Beverly Hills gala
Main break near water plant affects thousands in Cape; pipe repaired but boil advisory still in effect
NewsDec. 10
Main break near water plant affects thousands in Cape; pipe repaired but boil advisory still in effect
Judge denies temporary restraining order in Drury case against mall developers
NewsDec. 10
Judge denies temporary restraining order in Drury case against mall developers
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy