"I think we’re going to get some of the periodical cicadas," Judd said. "Looking at the map, I’ve looked at the Cape Girardeau areas within the boundaries, and it’s very possible that we will see them. They can be a little more spotty in areas than others, but the ones I’ve been looking at look like we might get hit."

Periodical cicadas are different from the annual cicadas we see each year. Aside from its life cycle, periodical cicadas are approximately 75% smaller than annual cicadas and are black instead of green. Periodical cicadas are known for their red eyes, although they can also naturally appear blue or white in presumed instances of mutations or rare alleles.

After emerging, the male cicadas will use their call to attract females to mate. The females will then lay their eggs inside the stems of woody plants.

Within two months of their emergence, the adult cicadas all die off. Cicadas act as prey to animals such as birds, reptiles, squirrels, cats, dogs and other mammals, and are sometimes even eaten by humans and other insects such as spiders, wasps and mantises. In addition, male cicadas often die from exhaustion because of their near-constant calling for mates.

"Males are going to be using up a lot of their energy calling," Judd said. "Basically, what happens is they have this structure in their body that kind of scrapes cuticles together, and that’s what makes the sound. It takes energy to do that if you want a loud noise. Imagine clapping for hours, it’s going to tire you out. Now you’re a little insect, and they always are going to be calling, calling, calling, calling, and then they’re going to run out of energy. They die from just exhaustion, essentially. The females will do their thing and then they just kind of die, too. Basically, all their energy is devoted to reproduction once they’re up and out of the ground."

While many people are afraid of cicadas because of their size and ability to fly, Judd explained that they do virtually no damage to people and the environment.

"They’re harmless," Judd said. Adults are out just to reproduce and that’s all they’re trying to do. ... They’re not going to do any harm. Some people think they damage trees, but they really don’t."