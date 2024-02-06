Rapid test for coronavirus now available in Cape

Starting today, a local direct primary care provider, membership-based EBO MD, will begin offering rapid COVID-19 testing to the community for $175.
“We expect 95% of results will be available within 24 hours after the lab receives the minimally invasive nasal swab,” said EBO MD co-founder Tony Thompson.
“The remainder will have an answer within 48 hours,” he added.
Those interested may call to schedule a test at (573) 334-6826.
“You pull into the parking lot and we’ll do the swab as you sit in the car,” said Thompson, who said the so-called rapid-test RT-PCR is highly sensitive, with lab results obtained more quickly than the National Guard-administered antibody/antigen (A/A) test made available in Arena Park this summer.
“The (A/A) diagnostic took three-to-15 days to get results,” noted Thompson, who said the faster RT-PCR will be less disruptive to the schedules of people tested.
“With (A/A), you had people missing a week or more of work waiting on the lab,” he said.
RT-PCR (reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction) lab exam “is not the instant test from China that has had questionable efficacy,” Thompson said.
“(The test) will detect both an active coronavirus infection and can identify antibody exposure to the virus,” he added.
EBO MD has locations in Cape Girardeau, Jackson and Fredericktown, Missouri, but the RT-PCR test is only available at its Cape Girardeau location at 1417 N. Mount Auburn Road.
Thompson said EBO MD will not bill insurance but will provide a receipt that may be submitted to a person’s carrier. A qualified health savings account may also be used to pay for the test.
Thompson said EBO has added staff to handle the anticipated interest in receiving the RT-PCR test.
Symptoms of COVID-19 vary from mild to severe and may appear two-to-14 days after exposure, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
