Rapid test for coronavirus now available in Cape

Starting today, a local direct primary care provider, membership-based EBO MD, will begin offering rapid COVID-19 testing to the community for $175.

“We expect 95% of results will be available within 24 hours after the lab receives the minimally invasive nasal swab,” said EBO MD co-founder Tony Thompson.

“The remainder will have an answer within 48 hours,” he added.

Those interested may call to schedule a test at (573) 334-6826.

“You pull into the parking lot and we’ll do the swab as you sit in the car,” said Thompson, who said the so-called rapid-test RT-PCR is highly sensitive, with lab results obtained more quickly than the National Guard-administered antibody/antigen (A/A) test made available in Arena Park this summer.

“The (A/A) diagnostic took three-to-15 days to get results,” noted Thompson, who said the faster RT-PCR will be less disruptive to the schedules of people tested.