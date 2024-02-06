Rapid SOS delivering enhanced 911 coverage locally

“The software actively pings your location,” Williams explained. “It’s more accurate than triangulating the signals — which is what used to be done — and the location service is accurate within 10 feet of your location.”

In addition to the GPS function, 911 operators can also send a request to the phone and ask for visual support.

“I basically send a message through our system and it goes to the caller’s phone, and I can either ask for a photo or a video stream,” Williams noted. “So, hypothetically, if there is a home invasion of any kind or if someone is trapped in their home by someone else, they can call 911 and provide us with a live video feed of what’s happening so we can know exactly what is going on.”

That service is immensely valuable for both the caller and law enforcement, according to Williams.

“It lets me and our officers know what is happening exactly as it’s happening,” Williams said. “Or, if maybe your vehicle was hit in a hit-and-run and you managed to get a photo of the vehicle and the license plate, you can send that to us while your on the call, and we can get that information out to the officers so they can help find the person more quickly.”

Williams is excited by the technology and said he wants everyone in the community to know about it.

“We’ve only had this enhanced version with video for the past six months or so,” Williams remarked. “And it is crucial for people to know just what it is they have access to. These new functions could help in so many ways. Imagine if a child is trapped somewhere and they’re confused about what’s happening or where they are... if they have been told how this program works on their cell phone, they can call and connect with video and that can give us all the information we need.

“It’s exciting to see developments like this and I am proud to be involved in letting people know about it.”