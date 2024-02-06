Rape-kit audit set to be done in early 2018

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- The Missouri Attorney General's Office said it hopes to determine by early next year how many untested rape kits are on shelves in Missouri -- a first step in an effort to improve the state's response to sexual assault.

Attorney General Josh Hawley's deputy chief of staff, Loree Anne Paradise, said the office is working with advocacy groups and others to determine the best way to find out how many kits have not been tested and what factors led to the backlog.

The audit comes after reporting by the Columbia Missourian on untested kits and follows recommendations by a panel that studied how to improve the state's response to sexual assault.

Rape kits contain DNA samples and other evidence secured during medical procedures conducted immediately after an attack. They can be used by law enforcement and prosecutors to catch and convict rapists. Hawley has said leaving kits untested can hinder work to bring assailants to justice.

Paradise said the office is looking for data from police, hospitals, crime labs and other places where kits are stored. Once the audit is finished, she said the office will make recommendations on how to reduce the backlog.

"We are not interested in assigning blame," Paradise said. "Instead, we want to determine if there is a problem, how big the problem is and establish procedures that will eliminate this problem."