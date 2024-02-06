Raney's 'Breath of Heaven' is third in Camfield family book series

"Breath of Heaven", local author Deborah Raney's latest novel, was released on July 5.
This is the third installment in her Camfield Legacy series. It has been almost 20 years since the first two books in the series were published.
"Over the years, I've received so many requests for a third book," she said, "that I always knew I'd write it as soon my other deadlines allowed."
The three books follow the family of Daria Camfield, a medical missionary providing aid in South America. Raney said she classifies her books as women's fiction. They all have a kernel of romance, but mostly deal with family drama. She said her audience is mostly women but she does have male readers as well.
"Men do read my books, but usually it's because their wives put the books in their hands telling them they need to read them because they have a particular message," she noted.
Raney, with her husband, Ken, created their own small publishing label, Raney Day Press. Deborah Raney said she does the writing, while her husband designs the covers and uploads the books to Amazon.
"We've had a lot of success publishing independently lately," Deborah Raney said. "The publishing industry has changed so much."
Currently working on a how-to book for writers based on lectures she has given at writers conferences, Deborah Raney said she is planning to start a new trilogy based on proprietors of Airbnbs.
"Ken and I took a trip up the West Coast and stayed at several Airbnbs along the way," Deborah Raney said. "The books will have several different settings, so the readers can travel along with me."
Both she and her husband will be at an author showcase Aug. 20 at the Cape Girardeau Public Library. The Raneys will be participating in a panel discussing independent publishing followed by a question-and-answer session. Afterward, they will be available to meet fans and sign books.
