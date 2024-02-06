Ramsay's Run adult community opens again for reservations

The Chateau at Ramsay's Run is now taking reservations again after a years-long delay.
The Chateau Girardeau retirement community first announced the development of Ramsay's Run adult community in 2016.
Reservations opened for Ramsay's Run in 2018, but the COVID-19 pandemic halted progress, according to Keith Boeller. Boeller heads Cape Retirement Community Inc. as president and CEO.
Boeller said after reservations were announced in 2018, market research and work on a feasibility assessment continued along with permitting, engineering and planning. Progress continued throughout 2019, but the pandemic caused a pause in early 2020.
"A decision was made to pause the development and focus on the welfare of our residents at The Chateau Girardeau," Boeller said in an email to the Southeast Missourian. "During the last 24 months, the plans have continued to evolve and demand for this development has increased."
The development's overall master plan has five phases, according to Boeller. Phase I of the project includes developing 10 acres of its 54-acre tract.
The Chateau at Ramsay's Run is taking construction reservations for Phase I homes. The first phase has provisions for amenities such as walking trails and fishing areas. Housekeeping services and grounds services are also offered.
"The remaining phases will include additional residences along with amenities and services such as aquatics, wellness activities, exercise facilities, a community center and much more," Boeller said.
The Chateau at Ramsay's Run will offer homes inspired by the Scottish heritage of the property on Bloomfield Road north of Dalhousie Golf Club.
The property draws from the roots of Andrew Ramsay, whose sister Rebecca married Alexander Giboney and was instrumental in the founding of Elmwood Manor.
Ramsay was Scottish and one of the first European settlers in what would form Cape Girardeau.
"Ramsay's Run property, Dalhousie Golf Club and Elmwood Castle were deeded as the Ramsay Settlement prior to the Louisiana Purchase and remained in the ownership of one family since 1798 until land was acquired by Cord Dombrowski for the Dalhousie development," Boeller said.
The land was the longest privately held property west of the Mississippi River, Boeller added.
The first phase of development at The Chateau at Ramsay's Run will have a total of 32 homes with a combination of single-family and attached homes.
Future residents will be able to choose from several floor plans. Sizes range from 1,700-square feet to 2,000-square feet with personalization options available.
