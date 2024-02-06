Ramsay's Run adult community opens again for reservations

The Chateau at Ramsay's Run is now taking reservations again after a years-long delay.

The Chateau Girardeau retirement community first announced the development of Ramsay's Run adult community in 2016.

Reservations opened for Ramsay's Run in 2018, but the COVID-19 pandemic halted progress, according to Keith Boeller. Boeller heads Cape Retirement Community Inc. as president and CEO.

Boeller said after reservations were announced in 2018, market research and work on a feasibility assessment continued along with permitting, engineering and planning. Progress continued throughout 2019, but the pandemic caused a pause in early 2020.

"A decision was made to pause the development and focus on the welfare of our residents at The Chateau Girardeau," Boeller said in an email to the Southeast Missourian. "During the last 24 months, the plans have continued to evolve and demand for this development has increased."

The development's overall master plan has five phases, according to Boeller. Phase I of the project includes developing 10 acres of its 54-acre tract.

The Chateau at Ramsay's Run is taking construction reservations for Phase I homes. The first phase has provisions for amenities such as walking trails and fishing areas. Housekeeping services and grounds services are also offered.

"The remaining phases will include additional residences along with amenities and services such as aquatics, wellness activities, exercise facilities, a community center and much more," Boeller said.