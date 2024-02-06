Rally held to save Sikeston TCA

SIKESTON, Mo. -- Those attending a rally to save The Christian Academy lay hands on the school building during a prayer Thursday evening.

"One thing that I know is that prayer still works," Pastor Courtney Sanders said at the rally. "Definitely prayer is in order. They say we need a miracle. We serve a God of miracles. He's a rainmaker. He's a promise keeper. He's able to do more than we can ask or think."

On May 10, parents of The Christian Academy students learned the private school, which was established in 2004, would close its doors permanently due to a lack of funding.

Some in attendance at Thursday night's rally to keep The Christian Academy in Sikeston open made signs. (David Jenkins/Standard Democrat)

The Board decided to give the parents 30 days to try and raise the money so the school can start the school year. The amount that needs to be raised is $140,000 but parents have set a goal to raise $200,000.

In an effort to keep the school open, several fundraising events were planned, including gathering pledges from churches, businesses and families and a Go Fund Me page was established. A gun and pellet grill raffle is being held with the drawing to be held June 12 and Saturday, from 9 a.m. until noon there will be a car wash at Carnell's Collision.

A Praise Tele-A-Thon will also be held on June 12 at Tanner Street Church.

On Thursday night, in the parking lot of the school, parents and the community turned to a higher power in an effort to keep the school open.

"Sometimes things have to happen to bring us back together again," Sanders said.