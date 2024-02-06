Rally goers to face 'wind and wet' weather

Anticipated showers will make their way through Cape Girardeau late afternoon Monday but will clear before President Donald Trump's arrival later in the evening.

The weather will bring rain with a chance of thunderstorms and high winds.

With the doors to President Trump's "Make America Great Again" rally scheduled to open at 6 p.m. at the Show Me Center, meteorologist Dan Spaeth of the National Weather Service said to be prepared to deal with "wind and wet."

Spaeth said, "It's most likely going to get wet leading up to the event, and it will be trying to get breezy, as well."

Showers are anticipated to arrive in Cape Girardeau between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m., and move through quickly. Winds are expected to move south to southwest at approximately 10 miles per hour, but the risk of severe winds of 60 miles per hour cannot be ruled out completely, Spaeth added.

Public-information officer Sgt. Rick Schmidt of the Cape Girardeau Police Department said the department has been watching the weather since Thursday, receiving daily updates.

"All the officers will be prepared for what comes or doesn't come," Schmidt said.