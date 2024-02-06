Rains bring likelihood of flooding in Missouri, Kansas

ST. LOUIS -- Recent rains have caused rivers to rise across Missouri and Kansas, and with more rain in the forecast, the National Weather Service is predicting minor flooding in several locations.

Hydrologists expect flooding along the Mississippi River starting in the next few days at Missouri towns including Cape Girardeau, Hannibal and Clarksville. Minimal damage is expected but the concern is the water will remain high into late March, so additional rainfall could be problematic.