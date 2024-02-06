Rains bring likelihood of flooding in Missouri, Kansas

ST. LOUIS -- Recent rains have caused rivers to rise across Missouri and Kansas, and with more rain in the forecast, the National Weather Service is predicting minor flooding in several locations.
Hydrologists expect flooding along the Mississippi River starting in the next few days at Missouri towns including Cape Girardeau, Hannibal and Clarksville. Minimal damage is expected but the concern is the water will remain high into late March, so additional rainfall could be problematic.
Forecasts call for more rain today and Wednesday.
The Missouri River is rising in Kansas and Missouri. Minor flooding is predicted by next weekend in St. Joseph, Missouri, as well as Kansas towns including Atchison and Leavenworth.
Flooding also is expected along several smaller rivers and creeks.
