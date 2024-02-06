Rainout shelters help Mo. farmers manage drought

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- In July 2002, a drought settled over Missouri that lasted 99 weeks and finally ended in May 2004.

Eight years later during the week of Aug. 21, Missouri suffered the most intense drought in its history. The dry spell affected 35.72% of land in the state, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.

Then again in 2018, an extreme drought took hold of Missouri in the spring. Less than half an inch of rain fell on Boone County during the month of April, hay was scarce and farmers had to cull their herds.

Prolonged droughts like these can be devastating to crops, livestock, the level of water in streams and ponds and the overall health of the state economy.

Now, researchers in the Division of Plant Sciences at MU are using drought simulators known as rainout shelters to address the potential decline in plant production and growth.

"Drought is a very important factor in plant growth and productivity," Felix Fritschi, a professor of bioenergy crop physiology and genetics at MU told the Columbia Missourian. "It's one of the most important abiotic stresses that occurs here in Missouri."

Fritschi is one of the lead researchers on the project, which uses the rainout shelters to control water availability on small fields. They are specifically intended as research tools for soybeans and corn, the top commodities in Missouri agriculture.

The shelter is essentially a 50-by-100 foot greenhouse on wheels with clear polycarbonate covers, bifold doors and a gauge that senses rainfall.

When rainfall is indicated, the gauge triggers the simulator to move and cover a specific area within the crop. The shelter then creates a man-made drought to see how plants react to stress in such an environment.

The researchers analyze what happens to the plants under stress, as well as what makes them more tolerant to drought conditions. That, in turn, will help them to identify solutions, such as developing corn and soybean hybrids able to tolerate drought conditions.

Four rainout shelters are set up at MU research centers within the state. Two have been placed at the Bradford Research Center in Columbia, a third at the Fisher Delta Research Center in Portageville and the fourth at the Horticulture Agroforestry Research Center in New Franklin.

The simulators were built in 2009 after Fritschi received a $1.56 million grant from the Missouri Life Sciences Research Board, according to the CAFNR website.