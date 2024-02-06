Southeast Missouri State University's homecoming parade is an annual must-see event for many in, around and beyond Cape Girardeau. And this year's parade will be bigger than ever as it is part of the university's sesquicentennial celebration.

However, the parade's planners and participants are keeping a close eye on the weather forecast for this weekend.

On two previous occasions, the parade was rained out — most notably during the homecoming celebration of the university's centennial anniversary in 1973.

Jane Stacy was the university's alumni director that year and had the responsibility of heading up the planning committee for all the homecoming events for SEMO's 100th. It was Stacy's first year in the position and she had been mandated by Mark Scully, university president from 1956 to 1975, to make sure everything came off without a hitch.

However, even the best planning couldn't stop the rain.

"And it wasn't one of these little fast rains that was going to let up," Stacy said. "It rained steadily, and water was just flowing down the street, really deep everywhere. Every float got wet, and some of them got big-time wet, and they're just made out of paper and so they just kind of melted and floated away."

Stacy said president Scully called her and said it was too dangerous and the parade had to be canceled. She said people were disappointed but decided to make the best of it, some of them even started dancing in the rain.

"I mean, it wasn't like people were standing around bewailing the fact that they had come home for homecoming, and this was what they got," Stacy said. "They just turned their thoughts to finding some place dry and something to eat before the football game."

Even though Houck Field was a "muddy mess," Stacy said the match between the Redhawks and the Indians of Kirksville Teachers College went on.

More recently

The second time the parade was rained out happened during SEMO's 2019 homecoming weekend.