NewsOctober 28, 2019

Rain, rain, go away: SE Homecoming parade canceled, first time since '73

Mother Nature paid no mind to it being Southeast Missouri State University's Homecoming weekend as she brought wind and torrential rain early Saturday in Cape Girardeau. As a result, the annual Homecoming parade comprised of 115 entries was canceled — the first time since the university's centennial celebration in 1973 — along with many of the annual tailgating festivities before the faceoff between Southeast's Redhawks and University of Tennessee-Martin's Skyhawks at Houck Field...

Southeast Missourian
University President Carlos Vargas, left, chats with students Alicia Merry, far right, and another student who declined to provide her name while tailgating before the Southeast Missouri State University homecoming game Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, outside Houck Stadium.
University President Carlos Vargas, left, chats with students Alicia Merry, far right, and another student who declined to provide her name while tailgating before the Southeast Missouri State University homecoming game Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, outside Houck Stadium.Tyler Graef ~ Southeast Missourian

Mother Nature paid no mind to it being Southeast Missouri State University’s Homecoming weekend as she brought wind and torrential rain early Saturday in Cape Girardeau.

As a result, the annual Homecoming parade comprised of 115 entries was canceled — the first time since the university’s centennial celebration in 1973 — along with many of the annual tailgating festivities before the faceoff between Southeast’s Redhawks and University of Tennessee-Martin’s Skyhawks at Houck Field.

Southeast communications director Ann Hayes said the alumni tailgate has been rescheduled for Nov. 9.

But even with the couple inches of rain Saturday, the extra rainfall will not significantly affect the receding Mississippi River levels, according to the National Weather Service in Paducah, Kentucky.

The fall below flood stage is still projected for Tuesday. Cape Girardeau’s river stage was hovering close to 34 feet Sunday evening.

A flood warning continues for Cape Girardeau through Wednesday.

