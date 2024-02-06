Mother Nature paid no mind to it being Southeast Missouri State University’s Homecoming weekend as she brought wind and torrential rain early Saturday in Cape Girardeau.

As a result, the annual Homecoming parade comprised of 115 entries was canceled — the first time since the university’s centennial celebration in 1973 — along with many of the annual tailgating festivities before the faceoff between Southeast’s Redhawks and University of Tennessee-Martin’s Skyhawks at Houck Field.

Southeast communications director Ann Hayes said the alumni tailgate has been rescheduled for Nov. 9.