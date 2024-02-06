Rain delays last major concrete pour at Center Junction project

Rain on Wednesday, along with a forecast of ongoing precipitation through the weekend, has forced delay of the last major concrete pours at the Center Junction highway construction project until next week.

The project's general contractor, Penzel Construction of Jackson, had scheduled the work for Wednesday morning, but equipment delays pushed the start time back to Wednesday afternoon. By then, light rain was starting to fall, which canceled the concrete work at the interchange between Cape Girardeau and Jackson.

"You just can't take a chance on rain," said Howard Hemmann, Penzel's project manager, who said the delay shouldn't have a major impact on the project's overall timeline.

"It really just depends on the weather," he said. "But it's hard to say at this point."

Penzel's contract with the Missouri Department of Transportation calls for project completion by Nov. 1. "But I would like to get it done by Oct. 1," Hemmann said. "I think we still have a pretty good shot at doing that as long as we don't get a monsoon between now and then."