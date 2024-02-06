All sections
NewsSeptember 2, 2021

Railroad maintenance to close Nash Road in Cape County

Nash Road (Route AB) in Cape Girardeau County, between County Road 219 and County Road 218, will be closed as contractor crews perform railroad maintenance. According to a Missouri Department of Transportation news release, the work will begin at 7 a.m., Tuesday, and the road will re-open at 5 p.m. Wednesday...

Southeast Missourian

Nash Road (Route AB) in Cape Girardeau County, between County Road 219 and County Road 218, will be closed as contractor crews perform railroad maintenance. According to a Missouri Department of Transportation news release, the work will begin at 7 a.m., Tuesday, and the road will re-open at 5 p.m. Wednesday.

All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near those areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit www.modot.org/southeast.

— From the Missouri Department of Transportation

