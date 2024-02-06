Railroad crossing closures scheduled in Perry County

Starting on Tuesday, Dec. 19, BNSF Railway began closing its railroad crossings on state routes C, E, M and H in Perry County, Missouri, in order to perform routine track maintenance. According to a Missouri Department of Transportation news release, BNSF initiated work at the Route C crossing. It will then move consecutively to the Route E crossing, Route M crossing and, finally, the Route H crossing. While work is being performed, the road will be closed to the public in both directions for up to six hours, the release said.
All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near those areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit www.modot.org/southeast.
-- From the Missouri Department of Transportation
