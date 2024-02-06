For 48 hours, conventional police and fire scanners will be unable to hear radio traffic in Cape Girardeau.

The silence started at 8 a.m. Tuesday and comes as the result of a temporary transition to the city’s new Motorola, digital-trunking radio system, according to a news release from the Cape Girardeau Police Department.

“Our communications department is still dispatching calls and relaying information to Cape Girardeau Police officers and our officers are still communicating police traffic without disruption but this traffic may not be detected as usual,” the release stated.

According to the release, the city’s digital crime reporting system will continue to document calls for service and reports taken during the 48-hour period and any major crime incidents will be disclosed through news releases.