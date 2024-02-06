There is so much to write about this week. I'm shifting gears from writing about how COVID-19 is affecting literally every aspect of everyone's lives, to letting you -- yes you! -- readers know what's actually happening, live and in person, and I could not be happier about it.

Auditions

R.A.D. Studios, Shakers Bar at 2 North Main Street in Cape Girardeau, and The Humane Society of Southeast Missouri are teaming up to present "'80s Cabaret!", a show scheduled for July 25, holding video auditions now.

The show will include singing and dancing to favorite '80s hits, according to the Facebook event page. It's a fundraiser for R.A.D. Studios and for The Humane Society.

The video auditions are open now through June 7. Audition forms are available by email at radstudioscg@gmail.com, and should be completed and returned with the video submission. Email subject line should read "'80s Cabaret Audition -- *insert your name*"

Then, June 7, an in-person audition session will be held, location TBA.

Auditions are open to those age 21 and up.

The video should include at least one full act; for example, singing, dancing, burlesque, magic, live instrumental music. For multiple acts, please submit an audition for each.

The event is on a volunteer basis, and all ticket sales go toward supporting youth theater and The Humane Society.

R.A.D. Studios owners Dimitri Gann and Robb Davis started the production studio and performance school in 2019, to give area students interested in theater performance a chance to learn and perform.

Gann said the classes give students a chance to learn, grow and build skills in musical theater, show choir, music theory and more -- "and we do productions," he said.

Or, at least, that was the plan before the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We're trying to find our own niche," Gann said, "and not interfere with Cape Girardeau's established theater offerings."

Gann said the idea is to offer classes to help support the performances, and keep them self-sustaining, while also giving students a chance to learn and demonstrate what they can do.

Davis graduated from Southeast Missouri State University with a degree in music.

Gann is from the Washington, D.C., metro area originally, and said the area had more than 100 community theater companies. Instead of competing, they built on each other's production values and worked to provide their own specialties -- something Gann would love to see in Cape Girardeau.

"We do need everyone," Gann said. "R.A.D. Studios is trying to be another part of the arts community here."

More information on the company and the upcoming production is on Facebook @radstudioscape, or by email at radstudioscg@gmail.com.

Upcoming conference this fall

Nadine Saylor

Carla Jordan, who helms both the Cape Girardeau County History Center in uptown Jackson and the Lutheran Heritage Center and Museum in Altenburg, Missouri, announced the artist in residence for the Immigration History Conference 2020, in a May 7 blog entry at www.lutheranmuseum.com. The conference isn't new to the region. For years, this event has drawn history and art enthusiasts, and this year, the featured artist is Nadine Saylor, renowned glass artist and instructor at Southern Illinois University (SIU) in Carbondale.

If Saylor's name sounds familiar to you, that could be because she and some of her students gave a blown-glass demonstration at the Uptown Jackson Revitalization Organization's February Annual event earlier this year, with Aunt Gladys," a mobile glass-blowing studio complete with heavy propane tank and molten glass.

"Glass blowing is an important part of German and German-American culture-as a trade and as an art form," Jordan wrote in the announcement.

Saylor's artist-in-residence turn will include a lecture at the conference and an exhibition of her blown-glass giant buttons. Jordan wrote that she hopes to schedule a glass blowing demonstration, as well, so if you missed the cold and blustery February demo, this could be a chance to see it live.