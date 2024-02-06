Racist graffiti found at Kansas City church

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Authorities are investigating after someone defaced a Kansas City church with racist graffiti and set a small fire inside.
An ethnic slur directed at black people and the letters "KKK" were painted on the windows of the predominantly black Concord Fortress of Hope Church in Kansas City. The vandalism and break-in happened early Sunday.
Someone broke into a vending machine inside and lit a chair on fire inside the financial office. Officials said the fire was extinguished by sprinklers.
Kansas City authorities and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are investigating.
Worship services continued as scheduled Sunday.
Kansas City Councilman Quinton Lucas attends the church. He said the incident is heartbreaking, but it won't define the church.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.