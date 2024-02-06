Racist graffiti found at Kansas City church

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Authorities are investigating after someone defaced a Kansas City church with racist graffiti and set a small fire inside.

An ethnic slur directed at black people and the letters "KKK" were painted on the windows of the predominantly black Concord Fortress of Hope Church in Kansas City. The vandalism and break-in happened early Sunday.

Someone broke into a vending machine inside and lit a chair on fire inside the financial office. Officials said the fire was extinguished by sprinklers.