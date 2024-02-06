All sections
NewsJanuary 3, 2020

Racing to Read seeks to encourage love, strong foundation for reading through fun

Because of the Racing to Read program and the Cape Girardeau Public Library, children have the opportunity to build a love and foundation for reading. The library will host it’s monthly event at 11 a.m. Saturday. This month’s featured author is Mo Willems, and all children who participate will take home a copy of his new book, “Because.” ...

Brooke Holford
An assortment of books by Mo Willems are seen Thursday at the Cape Girardeau Public Library. Williams is the featured author for the Racing to Read event to be held Saturday at the library.
An assortment of books by Mo Willems are seen Thursday at the Cape Girardeau Public Library. Williams is the featured author for the Racing to Read event to be held Saturday at the library.Brooke Holford ~ Southeast Missourian

Because of the Racing to Read program and the Cape Girardeau Public Library, children have the opportunity to build a love and foundation for reading.

The library will host it’s monthly event at 11 a.m. Saturday.

This month’s featured author is Mo Willems, and all children who participate will take home a copy of his new book, “Because.”

Sharon Anderson, coordinator of Youth Services at the library, said the book focuses on the idea of “ripples in the water,” and the impact of seemingly small actions or moments.

Children ages 3 to 6 will be able to spend 45 minutes to an hour learning through different activities, such as rhyming, singing, playing music and games revolving around Willems’ work.

“Decoding can be a chore to learn sometimes, but if you have enough positive experiences around books, you’re gonna stick with it,” Anderson said.

She said the program has five key aspects: love books, sing and rhyme, tell stories, talk and read and play with letters. This month’s program focuses on the “talk and read” aspect, she said.

“What we’re doing is basically talking about books,” Anderson said. “So, while we’re reading, we’re stopping and asking questions — not questions that they can point and give you the answer to — questions that kids have to use their vocabulary to talk around.”

She said children may want to hear the same story multiple times, or may grow bored of just sitting and reading, so they encourage parents to find ways to keep it interesting.

“So, with all of the stories, we’re going to talk about ways that parents and children can interact around those books and make it a different reading experience each time you read it,” Anderson said.

One recommendation was “playing in the book,” which involves bringing the book to life by participating in activities tying into the book. She said this is something staff also try to do at the library.

“We’re not drilling kids with flashcards,” Anderson said. “We’re just trying to let them have fun around books and literacy so that when the time comes that they have to learn to read, they have all of the skills that they need.”

Anderson said the program is funded by the Racing to Read grant from the Institute of Museum and Library Services administered by the Missouri State Library.

The library was first awarded the grant in 2014, and has received it every year since.

Through the grant, she said they have been able to obtain more equipment to incorporate interactive learning into the program.

She said the program has also grown every year through partnernships with different organizations and businesses in Cape Girardeau.

“[The program] is building a foundation for reading — it’s helping families learn about all of the benefits when they share books together,” Anderson said.

She said what makes this program special to her is it allows children to own a book and for some, it may be their first.

“You get these books into the hands of kids, some of them are kids who’ve never owned a book before, others are kids who already have libraries,” Anderson said. “But, you know, if you love books, you always want more, because it truly is a treasure.”

The program is held the first Saturday of every month while school is in session. For more events held at the Cape Girardeau Public Library call (573) 334-5279, ext. 122, or visit www.capelibrary.org.

Advertisement
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

