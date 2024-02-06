Because of the Racing to Read program and the Cape Girardeau Public Library, children have the opportunity to build a love and foundation for reading.

The library will host it’s monthly event at 11 a.m. Saturday.

This month’s featured author is Mo Willems, and all children who participate will take home a copy of his new book, “Because.”

Sharon Anderson, coordinator of Youth Services at the library, said the book focuses on the idea of “ripples in the water,” and the impact of seemingly small actions or moments.

Children ages 3 to 6 will be able to spend 45 minutes to an hour learning through different activities, such as rhyming, singing, playing music and games revolving around Willems’ work.

“Decoding can be a chore to learn sometimes, but if you have enough positive experiences around books, you’re gonna stick with it,” Anderson said.

She said the program has five key aspects: love books, sing and rhyme, tell stories, talk and read and play with letters. This month’s program focuses on the “talk and read” aspect, she said.

“What we’re doing is basically talking about books,” Anderson said. “So, while we’re reading, we’re stopping and asking questions — not questions that they can point and give you the answer to — questions that kids have to use their vocabulary to talk around.”

She said children may want to hear the same story multiple times, or may grow bored of just sitting and reading, so they encourage parents to find ways to keep it interesting.

“So, with all of the stories, we’re going to talk about ways that parents and children can interact around those books and make it a different reading experience each time you read it,” Anderson said.