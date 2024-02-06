Rachael Long finds place at PORCH as community initiatives manager

"The history is just that I help with, kind of getting the housing committee going and strengthening the work that they were doing in kind of a facilitation role," Long said.

She said the interest in getting involved with the PORCH Initiative came from her years living in Cape Girardeau and seeing South Cape Girardeau while she grew up.

"I've been down through South Cape a lot growing up and had friends who lived there," Long said. "I guess just knowing that there were needs to be met and that there was a group of people who are passionate about improving homeownership. That's been important to me."