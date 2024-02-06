Races forming in Scott County

Races are beginning to form in Scott County for local county and state offices, but one race apparently won’t happen.

Incumbent Sheriff Wes Drury refiled for the position as did challenger Carl Rose. On Wednesday, however, Rose issued a statement on his personal Facebook page saying he was withdrawing from the race.

“I would like to take this time to express my deepest apology, writing this is taking more from me [than] I could have ever imagined,” Rose said in the statement. “I have always expressed everyone should place their family FIRST. Due to unforeseen circumstances which have come up, I will have to officially withdraw my name from the ballot for the republican nomination for (Scott County) sheriff. I want to thank each and every one of you all for your time spent, your donations, prayers and every single person’s commitment to what I truly believe Scott County deserves a better future. Each contribution will be refunded in whole in the following weeks; thank you again for your support, and I pray for the best for Scott County and hope someone will be able to step up and fight for what is right.”

In other races, Terry Cole and John Graham have filed as Republicans for first district commissioner. Incumbent Dennis Ziegenhorn, a Democrat, had not refiled as of Thursday morning.

Four have filed for second district commissioner, including three on the Republican ballot — Mike Adams, Mike Backfisch Jr. and Monty Keesee. Democrat incumbent Donnie Kiefer has also refiled.

Shelley White Taylor and Charles Brant Pratt have filed for assessor on the Republican ticket, while incumbent Teresa Houchin had not refiled as of Thursday morning.

Democrat incumbent Scott Amick is the lone person to file for coroner, while incumbent Republicans Julia Crader Dolan, public administrator, and Stacey Naile, circuit clerk, are the only people to file for their positions as well.