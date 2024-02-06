Race, policing discussed at Cape forum Thursday

A high-minded exchange Thursday in Cape Girardeau about race and law enforcement had moments of clear disagreement.
A panel discussion at Gateway Church in the former Federal Building was moderated by Gateway’s pastor, Ben Porter.
On the stage with Porter were Box Fox, mayor of Cape Girardeau; Wes Blair, Cape Girardeau’s police chief; Mark Welker, Cape Girardeau County prosecutor; and Ron North, former Cape Girardeau NAACP president and an former law enforcement officer.
Billed as a “candid discussion on race relations in conservative America,” Welker and North discussed sentencing for drug crimes.
Welker told the 30 people in attendance that an opioid user, if convicted, typically will not see the inside of a prison cell unless it is the fourth offense.
Probation, Welker said, is typically tried before an offender goes to the penitentiary.
“I accept your answer,” North said, “but I don’t agree with it,” while noting his own family’s history.
“My brother is a drug user and has been in jail a lot,” North said, noting his sibling was never offered the option of probation.
Porter asked Blair the highest rank held in the Cape Girardeau Police Department by a person of color.
“Patrolman,” replied Blair, adding that of his 80-person police force, only one is Black.
“I’ve talked with the NAACP about this,” he said, “(and) we need more Black officers who represent the community.”
Blair noted attending a police academy costs money and Blacks who gravitate to police work are sometimes ostracized as “sellouts” or “Uncle Toms” in their own community.
Porter asked the panel why Blacks, who make up 13% of the population in Cape Girardeau County, aren’t better represented in owning businesses here.
Fox cited generational poverty and touted the city’s continuing interest in the purpose-built community model, “but it takes time (to realize benefits).”
Porter asked whether the city and county should adopt a set-aside quota for minority businesses to obtain government contracts. The federal government has had such a quota system for years.
“Yes,” Fox said, “and the feds consider a woman to be a minority.”
Porter, citing his previous experience as a businessman in Washington, D.C., said the nation’s capital had set-asides for “disadvantaged” businesspeople, which he said were helpful to minorities.
“The contracts were tough to get,” Porter said, “but you had a shot.”
“You taught me something tonight,” Fox said.
The church will host a fourth and final panel discussion on race in conservative America on July 23.
