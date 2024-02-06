Race, policing discussed at Cape forum Thursday

A high-minded exchange Thursday in Cape Girardeau about race and law enforcement had moments of clear disagreement.

A panel discussion at Gateway Church in the former Federal Building was moderated by Gateway’s pastor, Ben Porter.

On the stage with Porter were Box Fox, mayor of Cape Girardeau; Wes Blair, Cape Girardeau’s police chief; Mark Welker, Cape Girardeau County prosecutor; and Ron North, former Cape Girardeau NAACP president and an former law enforcement officer.

Billed as a “candid discussion on race relations in conservative America,” Welker and North discussed sentencing for drug crimes.

Welker told the 30 people in attendance that an opioid user, if convicted, typically will not see the inside of a prison cell unless it is the fourth offense.

Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney Mark Welker, right, speaks during a "Race, Law, Law Enforcement and Policy" event Thursday at Gateway Church in Cape Girardeau. BEN MATTHEWS

Probation, Welker said, is typically tried before an offender goes to the penitentiary.

“I accept your answer,” North said, “but I don’t agree with it,” while noting his own family’s history.

“My brother is a drug user and has been in jail a lot,” North said, noting his sibling was never offered the option of probation.

Porter asked Blair the highest rank held in the Cape Girardeau Police Department by a person of color.

“Patrolman,” replied Blair, adding that of his 80-person police force, only one is Black.