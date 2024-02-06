Rabies confirmed in Cape County after person bitten by bat

A bat, which recently bit an individual in a wooded area of Cape Girardeau County, has tested positive for rabies, public health officials said Thursday.

The victim underwent post-exposure treatment and has experienced no health issues, said Jane Wernsman, director of the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center.

Wernsman said the incident, which occurred a couple of weeks ago, was the first confirmed rabies case this year in Cape Girardeau County.

Animal rabies occurs year-round in Missouri, with the highest number of incidents occurring in late spring, summer or early fall when animals are most active, she said.

"One risk of being bitten by animals such as skunks, bats and stray dogs and cats is that of developing rabies," Wernsman said in a news release.