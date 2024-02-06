All sections
NewsMay 26, 2017
Rabies confirmed in Cape County after person bitten by bat
A bat, which recently bit an individual in a wooded area of Cape Girardeau County, has tested positive for rabies, public health officials said Thursday. The victim underwent post-exposure treatment and has experienced no health issues, said Jane Wernsman, director of the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center...
Mark Bliss avatar
Mark Bliss

A bat, which recently bit an individual in a wooded area of Cape Girardeau County, has tested positive for rabies, public health officials said Thursday.

The victim underwent post-exposure treatment and has experienced no health issues, said Jane Wernsman, director of the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center.

Wernsman said the incident, which occurred a couple of weeks ago, was the first confirmed rabies case this year in Cape Girardeau County.

Animal rabies occurs year-round in Missouri, with the highest number of incidents occurring in late spring, summer or early fall when animals are most active, she said.

"One risk of being bitten by animals such as skunks, bats and stray dogs and cats is that of developing rabies," Wernsman said in a news release.

Anyone who has been bitten by an animal, particularly a stray dog or cat or wild animal, should wash the wound thoroughly with soap and water for 10 to 15 minutes, she said.

If possible, the biting animals should be confined or captured so they can be quarantined or tested, she said. If the animal is killed, efforts should be made to avoid damaging the head because the brain is the only specimen that can be tested for the presence of rabies, Wernsman said.

In the Cape Girardeau case, the bat was killed. Cape Girardeau County sheriff's deputies brought the bat to the health center, which sent it to the state health-department laboratory in Jefferson City to be tested, Wernsman said.

mbliss@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3641

Local News
