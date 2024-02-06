Quilts of Valor presented

Carol Gallaher presents a Quilt of Valor to Tim Singleton, who served in the U.S. Air Force from 1961 to 1967, on Monday, Nov. 14, at La Croix Church in Cape Girardeau during a ceremony honoring U.S. military veterans. Gallaher made the quilt for Singleton. The ceremony was sponsored by River Heritage Quilters’ Guild. Singleton was one of 10 veterans who received a quilt Monday night. <b><i>Gallaher and Singleton were misidentified when this photo ran in Tuesday’s edition. The Southeast Missourian regrets the error.</i></b> Danny Walter