CommunityFebruary 18, 2025

Quilt show returns to Mayfield Event Center

Discover the rich tapestry of history and artistry at the Mayfield Event Center's quilt show in Marble Hill on Feb. 8-9. Explore 65 unique quilts, from vintage to modern, showcasing generational talent.

Daniel Winningham
This quilt, exhibited by Judy Ruppel, shows a cathedral pattern. The individual that quilted this is unknown, but it is believed the work was done in 1970 by a woman at the Perry County Nursing Home.
This quilt, exhibited by Judy Ruppel, shows a cathedral pattern. The individual that quilted this is unknown, but it is believed the work was done in 1970 by a woman at the Perry County Nursing Home.
Janice Jones, left, views quilts at the Mayfield Event Center Feb. 8.
Janice Jones, left, views quilts at the Mayfield Event Center Feb. 8.
Kelly Weber, left, and Janice Weber, both of St. Louis, view quilts on display Feb. 8 at the Mayfield Event Center
Kelly Weber, left, and Janice Weber, both of St. Louis, view quilts on display Feb. 8 at the Mayfield Event Center
Janice Jones, right, checks out quilts in the second floor of the Mayfield Event Center Feb. 8.
Janice Jones, right, checks out quilts in the second floor of the Mayfield Event Center Feb. 8.
Several quilts are displayed as part of the Feb. 8 and 9 quilt show at the Mayfield Event Center in Marble Hill.
Several quilts are displayed as part of the Feb. 8 and 9 quilt show at the Mayfield Event Center in Marble Hill.
The late Emma Hahn "Cummings" (1892-1974) created this quilt, which was presented by Glen Trotter.
The late Emma Hahn "Cummings" (1892-1974) created this quilt, which was presented by Glen Trotter.
The late Emma Hahn "Cummings" (1892-1974) created this quilt, which was presented by Glen Trotter.
The late Emma Hahn "Cummings" (1892-1974) created this quilt, which was presented by Glen Trotter.Daniel Winningham ~ The Banner Press
This quilt, designed by Makayla Altental of Marble Hill, was made in 2019 when she was in fifth grade. It uses a squares pattern to form a horse.
This quilt, designed by Makayla Altental of Marble Hill, was made in 2019 when she was in fifth grade. It uses a squares pattern to form a horse.
Jayne Tiehes of Glen Allen entered this quilt, designed in a courthouse star pattern. It was made in 2024.
Jayne Tiehes of Glen Allen entered this quilt, designed in a courthouse star pattern. It was made in 2024.
This quilt, entered by Brigitte Thiele of Leopold, is done in an "Easy Peasy Baptist Fan" pattern.
This quilt, entered by Brigitte Thiele of Leopold, is done in an "Easy Peasy Baptist Fan" pattern.
Quilts of all different varieties were on display Feb. 8 and 9 at the Mayfield Event Center in Marble Hill.
Quilts of all different varieties were on display Feb. 8 and 9 at the Mayfield Event Center in Marble Hill.
Loretta Turner of Jackson entered this quilt which was machine sewn and quilted in a bali star double wedding ring pattern in 2021.
Loretta Turner of Jackson entered this quilt which was machine sewn and quilted in a bali star double wedding ring pattern in 2021.
This quilt was hand sewn in the Depression Era. Entered by Sherri Killion, it is in a modified fan pattern.
This quilt was hand sewn in the Depression Era. Entered by Sherri Killion, it is in a modified fan pattern.
This is a friendship quilt.
This is a friendship quilt.
This quilt, entered by Marsha Bell of Advance, was machine sewn in a stars and stripes pattern. It was completed in 2025.
This quilt, entered by Marsha Bell of Advance, was machine sewn in a stars and stripes pattern. It was completed in 2025.
Individuals view quilts at the quilt show Feb. 8 at the Mayfield Event Center in Marble Hill.
Individuals view quilts at the quilt show Feb. 8 at the Mayfield Event Center in Marble Hill.
This quilt, entered by Judy Ruppel, was quilted by Emma Statler Bangert in about 1960 in Lixville. It is done in a postage stamp quilt pattern.
This quilt, entered by Judy Ruppel, was quilted by Emma Statler Bangert in about 1960 in Lixville. It is done in a postage stamp quilt pattern.
This quilt, entered by Debbie Ortmann of Patton, was hand quilted and done in a "chickens" pattern. It was completed in 2020.
This quilt, entered by Debbie Ortmann of Patton, was hand quilted and done in a "chickens" pattern. It was completed in 2020.
This quilt was entered by Judy Ruppel of Oak Ridge. It was made by Wilma Bangert Ruppel in 1997. This style is referred to as "all over quilting."
This quilt was entered by Judy Ruppel of Oak Ridge. It was made by Wilma Bangert Ruppel in 1997. This style is referred to as "all over quilting."
This is a square from a hobo quilt. The quilt was entered by Eula Reed.
This is a square from a hobo quilt. The quilt was entered by Eula Reed.
This is one of the squares from a hobo quilt. This quilt was entered by Eula Reed.
This is one of the squares from a hobo quilt. This quilt was entered by Eula Reed.
This quilt is titled "Farm Girl Vintage" and was entered by Vickie Clubb.
This quilt is titled "Farm Girl Vintage" and was entered by Vickie Clubb.
This quilt took home the "Best Colors Award." It was entered by Loretta Turner of Jackson and is in a Bali Star Double Wedding Ring. We will see you February 7th & 8th, 2026 for our 3rd Annual Bollinger County Quilt Show !
This quilt took home the "Best Colors Award." It was entered by Loretta Turner of Jackson and is in a Bali Star Double Wedding Ring. We will see you February 7th & 8th, 2026 for our 3rd Annual Bollinger County Quilt Show !
This quilt, entered by Vickie Clubb, was named "Best Overall."
This quilt, entered by Vickie Clubb, was named "Best Overall."
This quilt was named "Best Pattern." It was displayed by Judy Ruppel, Quilter Unknown, Pattern Cathedral.
This quilt was named "Best Pattern." It was displayed by Judy Ruppel, Quilter Unknown, Pattern Cathedral.

Historical. Generational. Unique.

For several hours earlier this month, Feb. 8 and 9, the Mayfield Event Center was open for a quilt show. More than 50 quilts, of various ages and design patterns, were on display.

Many of the quilts were from the Bollinger County area, while others came from as far away as St. Louis.

“I’m not a quilter,” said Janet Jones. “I just like to come and see all of the designs.”

Kelly Weber of St. Louis was a first time visitor to Marble Hill and Bollinger County

“It’s my mom’s birthday, she wanted to come out and see the quilts,” Kelly said.

Kelly Weber was visiting with her mother, Janice Weber, who was celebrating her birthday Feb. 8.

“I’m a quilter wanna be. I’ve quilted for friends before,” she said. ““I have a quilt that’s laid out in my basement that I work on sometimes.”

The quilts are a testament to the region’s history, Weber noted.

“Missouri and the south in general has this rich history of quilting and I remember as a child in elementary school they’d have people come in and talk about quilts, in particular, certain patterns and what they symbolized for the Civil War and the Underground Railroad. My mom has been a lifelong sewer and sewing has always been a part of our household. It’s something that we do. I sew dresses in my free time.”

Weber said she enjoyed the uniqueness of the event.

“I think it’s more special out here.”

Weber also admired how many of the quilts on display were incomplete in a few of the details. The presenters may not have known when the quilt was produced, or the back story it may have. “Some of the displays are like, ‘I have this quilt in my house,’ and it says ‘very old’ as the date,” Weber said.

With a varied range of quilts, a few from created before the 1950s, there was the opportunity to view something from different eras.

“I love seeing how it’s a generations tradition,” Kelly Weber said.

Shaina Cronk was admiring a quilt with farm designs.

“That takes a lot of time,” she said.

Becky Wiginton, president of the Bollinger County Chamber of Commerce said there were 65 quilts on display at this year’s event, which is similar to the 2024 debut show

Quilts were on display from as far away as St. Louis and St. Charles, Wiginton said.

“There is one that is quilted that is the sister of the gentleman that had started the Will Mayfield College, which was this building,” she said.

“I’ve had multiple people say this is a really good quilt show, they are really impressed with the variety that we have,” Wiginton said. “There is new, there is old, there are kids that quilted, there are elderly that quilted and then the way we displayed them, they love this building and how it looks with the quilts in it.

The quilt show is another chance to invite people to the Mayfield Event Center.

“Once a month we usually have a community event,” Wiginton said.

In March an art show is in the works while in June an annual tea party will take place.

Quilt show winners

Best Pattern: was displayed by Judy Ruppel, Quilter Unknown, Pattern Cathedral.

Best Colors: Loretta Turner, Bali Star Double Wedding Ring.

Best Overall: Farm Girl Vintage, Vickie Clubb.

Bohemian Scrapsody sponsored this year's quilt show prizes. A show for 2026 is already in the works. It will occur Feb. 7 and 8.

