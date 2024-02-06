Questions raised about fatal police shooting in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS -- Relatives of a 16-year-old who was fatally shot by St. Louis detectives are disputing the police account of the incident.

Darryl Ross was shot Sunday night. Two detectives said they spotted several people with guns at a gas station and pulled onto the lot. The police report said the detectives -- in plain clothes but wearing bulletproof vests labeled "POLICE" -- announced themselves as officers.

Police said Ross tried to run but tripped and dropped a pistol. When he reached for the weapon, the detectives shot him, police said.

But Ross's mother, Jukita Johnson, said she was with her son at the gas station, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported. She disputed a police account that the detectives announced themselves as officers. Ross's uncle, Johnny Parker, said he thinks Ross ran because the officers did not announce themselves and the incident was in an area where gang shootings often occur.

Johnson also denied that her son ever pulled out a gun, saying he had a weapon but it was in his waistband.