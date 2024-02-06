Questions arise over Missouri attorney general's residence

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- New Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley doesn't plan to move to Jefferson City from his home in rural Boone County, despite a state law that seems to require him to "reside" at Missouri's capital city.

A legal analysis provided Tuesday by deputy attorney general Michael Martinich-Sauter states Hawley is complying with the law because his home is within "ordinary commuting distance" -- about a 20-minute drive -- of Jefferson City, much like state employees who commute to the capitol complex from other areas of Jefferson City or other areas of the county.

Hawley, a Republican and a former law professor who campaigned on his experience as a constitutional lawyer, lives about 20 miles north of Jefferson City near Ashland.

A state law says the attorney general "shall reside at the seat of government," which the Missouri Constitution states is Jefferson City. The law also requires the attorney general's office to be in the Supreme Court building.

"Josh is the first Attorney General in modern history who already lived in the local area of the Capitol before he was elected," Hawley spokesman Ryan Cross said in a statement. "He lives a brief commute from the Supreme Court building. His office is in the Supreme Court building. He's in compliance."

Assistant House Minority Leader Gina Mitten, a Democrat from St. Louis, however, said Hawley needs to move.