NewsSeptember 11, 2023
Quarry bringing limestone mining back to Scott City
For nearly a century, the curve of the Mississippi River just east of Scott City was a hotbed for limestone mining. In 1998, mining stopped. Now, production is back on as the new Grays Point Stone and Materials quarry aims to revitalize the industry in the region...
Christopher Borro avatar
Christopher Borro
The Grays Point limestone mining process involves getting massive chunks of rock turned into a fine grain for construction or agricultural use. Most of that is accomplished by heavy machinery.
The Grays Point limestone mining process involves getting massive chunks of rock turned into a fine grain for construction or agricultural use. Most of that is accomplished by heavy machinery.

For nearly a century, the curve of the Mississippi River just east of Scott City was a hotbed for limestone mining. In 1998, mining stopped. Now, production is back on as the new Grays Point Stone and Materials quarry aims to revitalize the industry in the region.

Russ Mothershead, the president and CEO of Midwest Agri-Chemico Inc., bought the property that would become the Grays Point quarry in 2006. It had previously been home to a series of quarries operating under various names from 1900 until its closure.

Mothershead started test drills last year and officially started operations at the quarry in late August.

Currently, seven people work at the approximately 300-acre Grays Point site, but the project is expanding in manpower and size.

"We hope this will add a lot, not just to our company but for the region, being a supplier to construction companies and river contractors," Mothershead said.

Guests gather together at the Grays Point Stone and Materials open house Friday, Sep. 8, in Scott City. Attendees learned the hsitory of the site and how limestone mining operations there work.
Guests gather together at the Grays Point Stone and Materials open house Friday, Sep. 8, in Scott City. Attendees learned the hsitory of the site and how limestone mining operations there work.CHRISTOPHER BORRO
Guests gather together at the Grays Point Stone and Materials open house Friday, Sep. 8, in Scott City. Attendees learned the hsitory of the site and how limestone mining operations there work.
Guests gather together at the Grays Point Stone and Materials open house Friday, Sep. 8, in Scott City. Attendees learned the hsitory of the site and how limestone mining operations there work.

He also expressed a desire to process limestone for agricultural use.

"It will be put into farmers' fields to help control the pH levels in their soils. It has requirements for calcium, so we'll hopefully be a supplier for high-quality ag limestone, too," he said.

As the farthest south limestone operation along the Mississippi River, the quarry can provide limestone for a large numbers farmers in and around Southeast Missouri.

The mining process involves drilling for limestone, blasting it out of the ground, extracting and crushing pieces, sizing them for demand and then shipping them by either truck or barge.

Mothershead has just a few weeks of limestone mining experience, but he's surrounded himself with longtime industry professionals. Clark Bollinger, Grays Point's executive vice president and general manager, has 33 years of mining experience. Kyle Carrick, in sales and business development, has more than 20.

Currently, the Grays Point quarry employs seven people, but executive vice president and general manager Clark Bollinger said there are plans to expand both in personnel and production.
Currently, the Grays Point quarry employs seven people, but executive vice president and general manager Clark Bollinger said there are plans to expand both in personnel and production.CHRISTOPHER BORRO
Currently, the Grays Point quarry employs seven people, but executive vice president and general manager Clark Bollinger said there are plans to expand both in personnel and production.
Currently, the Grays Point quarry employs seven people, but executive vice president and general manager Clark Bollinger said there are plans to expand both in personnel and production.

On Friday, Sept. 8, the quarry's leadership held an open house to celebrate their grand opening and teach people about the operations.

They held a luncheon, showcased the area's history and provided before-and-after images of what the quarry looked like in the past and present.

"We want to get people to come out here, take a look, see what's happening and see what we've built," Bollinger said. "... This is going to develop into something that I think will be really big."

Mothershead mentioned future developments are also in the works at the site.

Story Tags
Local News
