Quarry bringing limestone mining back to Scott City

For nearly a century, the curve of the Mississippi River just east of Scott City was a hotbed for limestone mining. In 1998, mining stopped. Now, production is back on as the new Grays Point Stone and Materials quarry aims to revitalize the industry in the region.

Russ Mothershead, the president and CEO of Midwest Agri-Chemico Inc., bought the property that would become the Grays Point quarry in 2006. It had previously been home to a series of quarries operating under various names from 1900 until its closure.

Mothershead started test drills last year and officially started operations at the quarry in late August.

Currently, seven people work at the approximately 300-acre Grays Point site, but the project is expanding in manpower and size.

"We hope this will add a lot, not just to our company but for the region, being a supplier to construction companies and river contractors," Mothershead said.

Guests gather together at the Grays Point Stone and Materials open house Friday, Sep. 8, in Scott City. Attendees learned the hsitory of the site and how limestone mining operations there work. CHRISTOPHER BORRO

He also expressed a desire to process limestone for agricultural use.

"It will be put into farmers' fields to help control the pH levels in their soils. It has requirements for calcium, so we'll hopefully be a supplier for high-quality ag limestone, too," he said.