Quality of life discussion hosted by Cape chamber

Quality of life was a topic Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce president and CEO Rob Gilligan identified in December 2022 as one of the "pillars of emphasis" in the chamber's ongoing strategic planning process.

To that end, Gilligan arranged a "quality of life" panel discussion at the Jan. 6 First Friday Coffee event at Century Casino Event Center.

Four invited panelists were unanimous in touting Cape Girardeau as an appealing place to live and work.

"I lived elsewhere -- in Columbia, Missouri; St. Louis; and New York City -- and it's incredible the opportunities we have to just enjoy life and to thrive, and I hear from visitors and residents alike that we do indeed have a fantastic quality of life," said Liz Haynes, executive director of Old Town Cape.

"I love that (now) people are staying local," said Penny Williams, recreation division manager for the City of Cape Girardeau. "In the past people might say they need to go to St. Louis or Memphis (Tennessee), but that's changed."

She noted the more recent development of recreational facilities at Shawnee Park Center and SportsPlex.

"Particularly from the outside perspective, I'm always really surprised to hear people say how beautiful this place is," said Jeff Rawson, director of rustmedia. "We hear it a lot, especially from people coming from the West Coast and from the Southwest, when we bring in athletes and musicians. They say, 'everything is so green (and) not dirty.' We may take for granted the natural beauty this area has."

"There is something always new to discover. You don't need to escape to St. Louis or Memphis," added Nate Saverino, senior associate director of athletics for external affairs at Southeast Missouri State University.