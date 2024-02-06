Q&A with Missouri's new state revenue chief, Wayne Wallingford

Fees were already legislated to rise, and I can't do anything about that. I took the question as meaning will they continue to go up. Going forward, I'd like to put in efficiencies in place for our 173 license bureaus statewide where the fees don't go any higher, because let's leave money in people's pockets. My goal will be to try to keep the fees stable but, in the end, legislators make those decisions. I want to collect what the legislators tell me to collect.

You supported Senate Bill 262 last year in the Missouri House, which implemented a graduated hike in the state's gasoline tax until mid-2025. Because of rising prices at the pump, at least four lawmakers have introduced bills in the current session to repeal the tax -- which would cut into the revenue DOR collects. What are your thoughts about any repeal effort?

Repealing the tax would be short-sighted and would have a real bad effect on public safety, in my opinion. Our job in Jefferson City is providing a safe place for Missourians to live and work. If we can't take care of the infrastructure, it would be disastrous. The gas tax had not increased since 1996. Most workers have gotten at least one raise in that time. People are getting better mileage these days with some turning to electric vehicles. Everyone wants safe roads. There's an economic development piece to this too. If a business sends out a truck and the vehicle comes back with split tires and wheel alignment issues because of unrepaired potholes, then out-of-state firms might wonder why they should move to our state. No one likes taxes, particularly Republicans, yet we're entrusted with the public's safety.

What are your thoughts about the rapid rate of inflation, which effectively means more money for your department?

The governor, in his State of the State message last week, called for a 5.5% wage increase for state workers. That's good, but inflation in December was approximately 7%. When a person's income goes up, they can be pushed into a new tax bracket and could end up with higher taxes -- which can affect take-home pay. Gas prices are up 49% in the last year. Food, transportation, you name it, everything's gone up.

What do you want Missourians to know about the Department of Revenue?

Real ID will become effective in Missouri on May 3, 2023. At present, we're seeing 33% to 35% of state residents who walk into a license bureau office going for the Real ID.

Also, on the department's website, www.dor.mo.gov, we have a chat box called DORA, which is an acronym meaning "Department of Revenue Answers." It's a 24/7 virtual assistant and 38% of the user sessions have occurred during non-business hours. DORA has been able to answer, since its original implementation, over 94% of all inquiries.