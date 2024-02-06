American rock band The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus is set to co-headline the 55-band festival Fawkesfest19 on Friday and Saturday in downtown Cape Girardeau. The group is best known for its hit single, "Face Down" that peaked in 2007 and remained on the Billboard Charts for 43 weeks.

Since 2003, the band has released 5 full-length albums: "Face Down" (2006), "Lonely Road" (2009), "Am I The Enemy" (2011), "4" (2014) and "The Awakening" (2018).

American country-punk rock artist Lucero will headline the festival Friday, and The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus will perform Saturday, both at The Library. Fifty percent of proceeds from the festival will benefit the Safe House for Women and Honorable Young Men Club.

Ronnie Winter — vocalist and manager for The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus — talked with the Southeast Missourian about how the band has transformed since the early 2000's, the group's advocacy against domestic violence, his faith, and what's in store for the show.

Comments have been edited for length and clarity.

__Southeast Missourian:__ I've noticed and I think others have too; your style has changed a little bit through the years. How would you say the music scene has changed since the days of "Face Down," and how have you stayed relevant?

__Ronnie Winter:__ We have been a band for 16 years. I don't think you can find a band that's been alive that long that hasn't changed somewhat, which is a good thing. It's a natural evolution of a band that has survived, to change, because if you don't change, you die. As for staying relevant, we've tried really hard to not do that. And what I mean but that is, we didn't get popular by playing what was popular. You mentioned "Face Down." That song's 16 years old, but it actually came out a year before all you guys heard it. That song and that album wasn't written to try to sound cool or relevant. We broke by not being relevant, and we just stuck with that model. We've never really been in the rat race for relevancy, so I'm kind of grateful for that.

__SM:__ I was super surprised when I was talking with Justin Aden of Fawkesfest19 this weekend and he mentioned you guys as one of the headliners. How'd you get connected with the festival?

__RW:__ If you can make it this long, you're kind of looked at as a headliner type of band. We got the email about Fawkesfest, just because we are who we are, and we were available and it sounded cool. So we said yes.

__SM:__ Have you guys ever played in Cape Girardeau before?

__RW:__ I don't even remember typing [Cape Girardeau] in before, so this could be our debut. Naturally, we've played St. Louis many times and other surrounding cities, but I don't know if we've played the Cape.