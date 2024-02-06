P'ville hospital CEO on 'leave,' official confirms

The administrator at Perry County Memorial Hospital in Perryville has been placed on administrative leave due to what the hospital is describing as "a personnel matter."
Hospital president and CEO Patrick Carron has reportedly been on leave since last month, and while no specific reason has been given for his absence, the head of the hospital board said rumors have not been accurate.
"I really can't say a whole lot, but I can say there hasn't been any criminal activity," Dr. Keith Moeckel, board president, told the Missourian Friday.
Although he did not elaborate, Moeckel said, "We hope to have the situation resolved by the middle of next week."
A story published in Thursday's edition of the Perry County Republic-Monitor quoted an unnamed "source" with "direct knowledge" of the situation as saying the leave followed Carron's decision to travel out of town after exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 rather than quarantining himself.
The newspaper report also referenced "sources" that indicated the board has had issues with Carron in the past.
"Perry County Health System board of directors states that Patrick Carron has been placed on administrative leave while the board is in the process of discerning a personnel matter. Christopher Wibbenmeyer, vice president of operations, has been named as acting and interim CEO, and there is no interruption in hospital services or patient care," according to a statement issued by the hospital, which went on to say, "There is no truth to any rumors of illegal activity or arrests."
Wibbenmeyer was quoted in the newspaper saying "a statement will be issued" when the matter is resolved.
Carron joined Perry County Memorial Hospital as vice president of operations and assistant administrator. He became the hospital's president and CEO in 2005.
He is a past member of the SoutheastHEALTH College of Nursing and Health Sciences board of trustees and has also served a one-year term as chairman of the Missouri Hospital Association board of directors in 2017.
Wibbenmeyerbegan his health care career as a radiologic technologist and served seven years as associate vice president of support services at Perry County Memorial Hospital before being named the hospital's vice president of operations and chief operating officer in 2016.
