P'ville hospital CEO on 'leave,' official confirms

The administrator at Perry County Memorial Hospital in Perryville has been placed on administrative leave due to what the hospital is describing as "a personnel matter."

Hospital president and CEO Patrick Carron has reportedly been on leave since last month, and while no specific reason has been given for his absence, the head of the hospital board said rumors have not been accurate.

"I really can't say a whole lot, but I can say there hasn't been any criminal activity," Dr. Keith Moeckel, board president, told the Missourian Friday.

Although he did not elaborate, Moeckel said, "We hope to have the situation resolved by the middle of next week."

A story published in Thursday's edition of the Perry County Republic-Monitor quoted an unnamed "source" with "direct knowledge" of the situation as saying the leave followed Carron's decision to travel out of town after exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 rather than quarantining himself.

The newspaper report also referenced "sources" that indicated the board has had issues with Carron in the past.