NewsMay 12, 2021

Puxico men taken into custody

Officers with the state Highway Patrol took two Puxico, Missouri men into custody in separate incidents involving warrants for their arrest. Corey Bertram, 44, was arrested on an Arkansas warrant for a parole violation. The arrest occurred Sunday morning in Wayne County. Bertram was being held at Wayne County, Missouri, jail, according to a Highway Patrol report...

Southeast Missourian

Officers with the state Highway Patrol took two Puxico, Missouri men into custody in separate incidents involving warrants for their arrest.

Corey Bertram, 44, was arrested on an Arkansas warrant for a parole violation. The arrest occurred Sunday morning in Wayne County. Bertram was being held at Wayne County, Missouri, jail, according to a Highway Patrol report.

Officers also took into custody William Wright, 23.

The arrest came in Stoddard County on Sunday afternoon and involved a Butler County, Missouri, warrant for driving without insurance. According to a Highway Patrol report, Wright was being held in the Stoddard County, Missouri, jail.

