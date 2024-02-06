Puxico man killed in two-vehicle crash in Scott County

Ryan C. Winingnear, 29, of Puxico was traveling westbound on Highway HH, 2 miles north of Miner, Missouri, when his vehicle struck the rear of the turning westbound Freightliner driven by Charles A. Sandusky, 59, of Bloomfield, Missouri, according to a state Highway Patrol report.

Winingnear was pronounced dead at the scene at 6:31 p.m. by Scott County Coroner Scott Branam and transported to McMikle Funeral Home in Sikeston, Missouri.