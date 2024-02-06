Push for public vote on Missouri abortion law hits roadblock

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Efforts to put a new Missouri law banning abortions at eight weeks of pregnancy to a public vote hit another roadblock.

Cole County Circuit Judge Daniel Green on Friday dismissed a lawsuit by prominent Republican donor David Humphreys, who is seeking to force GOP Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft to approve his referendum petition on the new law.

Green on Thursday dismissed a similar lawsuit filed by the ACLU of Missouri. He did not elaborate on his reasoning in either order.

Acting executive director Tony Rothert on Thursday said the state ACLU has already appealed and expects the issue will ultimately play out in the Missouri Supreme Court.

"We all know it's going to be decided by a higher court," Rothert said. "So this is a step toward that."

A spokeswoman for the Committee to Protect the Rights of Victims of Rape and Incest, which Humphreys is bankrolling, said the group is "reviewing all options to ensure Missouri's abortion law is put to a vote of the people."

"We are committed to protecting the rights of women and underage minors who are victims of rape and incest, and we are disappointed the court did not do so," committee spokeswoman Mary Jenkins said in a statement.