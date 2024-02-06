Puppies in the pandemic: Families find furry friends

Floppy ears. Pudgy bellies. Wagging tails. Eyes almost too big for their adorable faces. There's no denying puppies are adorable and dogs are wonderful companions, at least if you ask a few households in the Cape Girardeau region who have added a new, four-legged member since the COVID-19 pandemic began earlier this year.

Nancy Watts first saw Crystal, a boxer mix who's orange with dark stripes, on the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri's website.

"Her eyes," Watts said. "That's how I fell in love with her."

Watts has two other pets, an 11-year-old Labrador retriever, Trigger, and a cat, Molly. She'd lost two other pets, and Trigger took the losses pretty hard.

Then Watts' mother died. She'd been very much a dog person, Watts said, and that decided her.

Whittney Twomey gives her dog, Mochi, a treat at the Sho.AI office Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, in Cape Girardeau. Twomey and her boyfriend, Sho Rust, got Mochi from a friend's litter in March. They frequently have her in the office with them, which Twomey said is the best decision we made all year. Sarah Yenesel ~ sarahy@semissourian.com

Since COVID-19, HSSEMO asks would-be adopters for a list of animals they'd like to see, and at their appointment, those animals are brought out.

"She was one of the first on my list," Watts said of Crystal.

Watts said the connection with Crystal was immediate, and even though she saw two other dogs, "they were nice, but we didn't click."

Watts brought Trigger to the shelter later, to see how they got along, and they hit it off, she said.

"We all came home together that day," she said.

Parker Gleeson, a SEMO senior, pets his dog, Gucci, at the Cape Trails dog park Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, in Cape Girardeau. Gleeson said he stayed in the Cape area during the summer to live apart from his family since his mother has an autoimmune disorder, which makes her susceptible to COVID-19. While he worked during the week, he was alone otherwise. He turned to HSSEMO in June, where he found Gucci. He said they connected instantly. I needed some reason to get out of the house...It really helped me out during a time of, like, loneliness, Gleeson said. Sarah Yenesel ~ sarahy@semissourian.com

Just weeks after Crystal got her new home, on April 20, Watts tested positive for COVID-19. Fortunately, she didn't have to go to the hospital, she said, but she was still very sick.

And Crystal was at her side the entire time.

"She's a caretaker," Watts said. "She's my baby."