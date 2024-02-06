Pupils find research can be fun

From left, Joey Charlton, 9, Logan Lamont, 9, and Lillianna Dubs, 8, of Prodigy Leadership Academy play on a swing Monday at Levi's Adventure Trail at Cape Girardeau County Park South. The students at the school were testing equipment for a proposed playground at the academy.
