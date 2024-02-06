All sections
NewsJanuary 4, 2022

Pump station to boost water pressure for east side of Scott City

A new development in Scott City will soon boost water pressure to close to a third of the city's residents. Work has begun to install a water booster pump station to bring residents higher water pressure in the eastern side of Scott City, an area commonly referred to as Old Illmo...

Monica Obradovic
The foundation where a new booster pump station will be placed is seen Monday in Scott City.
The foundation where a new booster pump station will be placed is seen Monday in Scott City.Nathan Gladden ~ Southeast Missourian

A new development in Scott City will soon boost water pressure to close to a third of the city's residents.

Work has begun to install a water booster pump station to bring residents higher water pressure in the eastern side of Scott City, an area commonly referred to as Old Illmo.

According to Scott City Mayor Norman Brant, Old Illmo residences have the lowest water pressure in the entire city.

"It's the highest point in our town and furthest away from our water tanks," Brant said.

The project has a tentative deadline of completion for April 22, according to Scott City Public Works director Dustin Whitworth. The booster pump station will be on city-owned property off Main Street, across the street from Restoration Community Church.

Whitworth said the city increased water volume to the Old Illmo area about two years ago. New, larger water mains were installed, but the increase in water volume did not boost water pressure.

Three water lines feed into the area, according to Whitworth. So far, in the project to increase the area's water pressure, backflow devices have been installed on two lines. The booster station will be placed on the third line.

"A pad for the booster station and valving has been put in," Whitworth said. "We're just waiting on the booster station itself and the building to be built."

Whitworth said the city accepted a $340,871 bid from Persons and Sons to complete the project.

Whitworth has served as public works director for Scott City for five years. He said the new booster pump station is one of several projects currently in the works. Scott City also aims to improve stormwater drainage in various parts of the city to avoid road flooding.

"This project is something that has been needed for quite some time -- long before I got here," Whitworth said of the booster pump station. "It just so happens this is a five-year plan and we're trying to get that done."

Local News
