Pump station to boost water pressure for east side of Scott City

A new development in Scott City will soon boost water pressure to close to a third of the city's residents.

Work has begun to install a water booster pump station to bring residents higher water pressure in the eastern side of Scott City, an area commonly referred to as Old Illmo.

According to Scott City Mayor Norman Brant, Old Illmo residences have the lowest water pressure in the entire city.

"It's the highest point in our town and furthest away from our water tanks," Brant said.

The project has a tentative deadline of completion for April 22, according to Scott City Public Works director Dustin Whitworth. The booster pump station will be on city-owned property off Main Street, across the street from Restoration Community Church.