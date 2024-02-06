Pucks 4 Paws fundraiser is slated for Sunday

Humane Society of Southeast Missouri and Cape Area Hockey are teaming up for a mobile pet adoption event and fundraiser to benefit the animal adoption agency.
Pucks 4 Paws will begin at 9 a.m. Sunday at the Arena Building.
The hockey group will be playing a six-team, double-elimination tournament.
Various raffles will offer prizes, and food will be available for purchase, with a portion of the proceeds going to the Humane Society.
The event is free.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.