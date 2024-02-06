Public Works prepares for winter weather

Cape Girardeau Public Works Department is ready for winter weather, according to Public Works assistant director Casey Brunke.
"We're confident we'll have enough folks to do what we need to do, particularly for this event," Brunke said Wednesday of the 1 to 3 inches of snow forecast for today.
The Public Works Department has reported staff shortages in the past few years. In a September interview with the Southeast Missourian, director Stan Polivick said Public Works has lost 117 people: 89 resigned, 14 retired, four went to work in other departments, and nine were terminated.
Brunke said Wednesday the department has close to 16 vacancies.
Public Works will use today's weather as a training session for employees who don't typically handle the clearing of snow or ice, Brunke said.
In weather events with heavy snow or ice, such as the winter storm that blanketed Cape Girardeau in more than 6 inches of snow last February, employees from various divisions may be pulled to assist in snow or ice removal.
"It's always good to get some folks trained up during an event that's not as impactful as [events] like we had last February," Brunke said.
Brunke added that staff at Alliance Water Resources have offered their assistance for when Public Works may need it. Alliance manages the water system for the City of Cape Girardeau.
Brunke advised Cape Girardeau residents to avoid driving as much as they can during snowy or icy weather.
"If you don't have to go out, don't go out. ... Particularly if we have a bad storm," Brunke said.
Brunke said she felt most employees feel grateful for recent actions by city leadership to boost employees' pay.
Last month, Cape Girardeau City Council approved one-time net payments of $1,500 for all full-time city employees.
A proposed pay plan fueled by use-tax funds may incrementally raise city employees' wages throughout the next few years.
"Our pay plan has been a subject of discussion for quite some time, so I think we're excited city management is talking about it and they're doing something," Brunke said. "Hopefully, it will [assist in] keeping the employees we have and maybe attract some new ones."
