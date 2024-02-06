Public Works prepares for winter weather

Cape Girardeau Public Works Department is ready for winter weather, according to Public Works assistant director Casey Brunke.

"We're confident we'll have enough folks to do what we need to do, particularly for this event," Brunke said Wednesday of the 1 to 3 inches of snow forecast for today.

The Public Works Department has reported staff shortages in the past few years. In a September interview with the Southeast Missourian, director Stan Polivick said Public Works has lost 117 people: 89 resigned, 14 retired, four went to work in other departments, and nine were terminated.

Brunke said Wednesday the department has close to 16 vacancies.

Public Works will use today's weather as a training session for employees who don't typically handle the clearing of snow or ice, Brunke said.

In weather events with heavy snow or ice, such as the winter storm that blanketed Cape Girardeau in more than 6 inches of snow last February, employees from various divisions may be pulled to assist in snow or ice removal.

"It's always good to get some folks trained up during an event that's not as impactful as [events] like we had last February," Brunke said.