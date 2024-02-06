Public works director: Storm cleanup in Jackson to 'take weeks'

After spending the weekend in what he called “crisis mode,” Jackson Public Works director Kent Peetz said Monday the city’s primary focus has shifted from power restoration to cleaning up debris from the storm that blew through the community last week.

An intense thunderstorm late Friday afternoon with winds of between 60 and 70 miles per hour knocked out power, uprooted trees and damaged several structures throughout Jackson and the surrounding area.

“We’re switching over from ‘crisis mode’ now that we’re getting the electricity back on,” Peetz said. “That’s always priority one.”

Jackson utility crews worked around the clock through the weekend to restore power to all residential and commercial customers. “At one point, we had everybody in Jackson without power,” Peetz reported. By 10 a.m. Monday, city officials said service had been restored to virtually all customers. However, there were approximately two dozen individual service drops that need to be repaired or replaced by property owners before they can be reconnected to the city’s electric grid.

“We’re getting caught up,” Peetz said Monday morning. “At this point, we have some individuals without power, but we no longer have entire neighborhoods without power. That’s safe to say.”

A number of Jackson streets were impassible following the storm.

“Several streets were blocked by downed power lines and other debris, but I believe at this point they’re all open again,” Peetz said, adding city workers will be closing streets from time to time as they collect storm debris and replace power lines.

“The cleanup is going to take weeks,” he said. “The message we want to get out to the public is that if they see crews working in the street, please stop and don’t try to go through. Stop and turn around. Don’t endanger yourself or our crews.”

For a limited time, the Jackson Public Works Department will pick up tree limbs, brush and other yard waste from the storm within city limits as long as it is stacked within 10 feet of the street pavement or curb line in front of homes and businesses.