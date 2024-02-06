Public works director: Storm cleanup in Jackson to 'take weeks'

After spending the weekend in what he called “crisis mode,” Jackson Public Works director Kent Peetz said Monday the city’s primary focus has shifted from power restoration to cleaning up debris from the storm that blew through the community last week.
An intense thunderstorm late Friday afternoon with winds of between 60 and 70 miles per hour knocked out power, uprooted trees and damaged several structures throughout Jackson and the surrounding area.
“We’re switching over from ‘crisis mode’ now that we’re getting the electricity back on,” Peetz said. “That’s always priority one.”
Jackson utility crews worked around the clock through the weekend to restore power to all residential and commercial customers. “At one point, we had everybody in Jackson without power,” Peetz reported. By 10 a.m. Monday, city officials said service had been restored to virtually all customers. However, there were approximately two dozen individual service drops that need to be repaired or replaced by property owners before they can be reconnected to the city’s electric grid.
“We’re getting caught up,” Peetz said Monday morning. “At this point, we have some individuals without power, but we no longer have entire neighborhoods without power. That’s safe to say.”
A number of Jackson streets were impassible following the storm.
“Several streets were blocked by downed power lines and other debris, but I believe at this point they’re all open again,” Peetz said, adding city workers will be closing streets from time to time as they collect storm debris and replace power lines.
“The cleanup is going to take weeks,” he said. “The message we want to get out to the public is that if they see crews working in the street, please stop and don’t try to go through. Stop and turn around. Don’t endanger yourself or our crews.”
For a limited time, the Jackson Public Works Department will pick up tree limbs, brush and other yard waste from the storm within city limits as long as it is stacked within 10 feet of the street pavement or curb line in front of homes and businesses.
Rodney Bollinger, the City of Jackson’s director of administrative services, said in a news release Monday “storm debris is defined as tree limbs, brush and yard waste which were downed by the storm,” and it “does not include building materials, nor does it include trees or tree limbs, brush or yard waste that was not damaged by the storm but (was) intentionally cut down or trimmed by the property owner for aesthetics.”
Although there is not a definitive collection schedule, Bollinger said crews will be clearing storm debris on a priority basis, with the initial focus on major streets.
“This will help keep primary and secondary routes in Jackson open to traffic,” he said.
As an alternative to curbside collection, Jackson is also providing a special location near its recycling center for those customers who want to immediately dispose of their storm debris. Customers can bring storm debris to the yard waste pits at the Jackson Recycling Center, 508 Eastview Court, from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. daily. Residents must show either their driver’s license or Jackson utility bill to verify the debris is from within the city limits. The facility will not accept storm debris from commercial contractors.
Bollinger said the city will not collect other types of storm damage materials such as building debris, roofing materials, awnings, and so forth.
“Those items can be picked up by going through the normal special pickup process or (they) can be taken by residents to the transfer station,” he said.
“Crews will get to all affected properties as soon as they can,” Bollinger said. “And since collection times will vary, the city reminds all residents who have storm debris to be removed from their curbsides to please be patient as work crews conduct collection operations in their neighborhoods. Crews will work safely and diligently to remove the debris as quickly as possible.”
Jackson residents who are unable to handle their own debris can register at First Baptist Church, 326 High St., to arrange for assistance from the Cape Girardeau Baptist Association Disaster Relief Team, Bollinger said.
For the latest updates on the Jackson storm recovery status, visit www.jacksonmo.org.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.