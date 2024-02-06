Public wants elk hunts open to all Missouri residents, official says

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- A Missouri Department of Conservation biologist said state residents have made it clear they want the first elk hunt in the state to be open to all Missourians, regardless of income level.

Aaron Hildreth said he heard that comment several times during three recent public meetings on the possibility of elk hunting returning to the state.

The Springfield News- Leader reported if the state's elk herd continues to grow, a hunt could occur as soon as 2020.