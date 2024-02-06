Public-transit listening sessions set for Cape Girardeau, Jackson

Area residents will have an opportunity to weigh in on public-transit services at two “listening sessions” in the coming weeks.

The Southeast Metropolitan Planning Organization and the Southeast Missouri Regional Planning Commission are updating the 2013 public-transit plan for the Cape Girardeau and Jackson area.

The two listening sessions are designed to “better help us understand the transportation needs of the public,” Regional Planning Commission planning director Drew Christian said in a news release.

Residents are welcome to attend one or both listening sessions to share “thoughts and ideas about public transit services and needs in the area,” Christian said.