NewsNovember 21, 2017
Public-transit listening sessions set for Cape Girardeau, Jackson
Area residents will have an opportunity to weigh in on public-transit services at two “listening sessions” in the coming weeks. The Southeast Metropolitan Planning Organization and the Southeast Missouri Regional Planning Commission are updating the 2013 public-transit plan for the Cape Girardeau and Jackson area...
Southeast Missourian

Area residents will have an opportunity to weigh in on public-transit services at two “listening sessions” in the coming weeks.

The Southeast Metropolitan Planning Organization and the Southeast Missouri Regional Planning Commission are updating the 2013 public-transit plan for the Cape Girardeau and Jackson area.

The two listening sessions are designed to “better help us understand the transportation needs of the public,” Regional Planning Commission planning director Drew Christian said in a news release.

Residents are welcome to attend one or both listening sessions to share “thoughts and ideas about public transit services and needs in the area,” Christian said.

Sessions will be at 4 p.m. Nov. 29 at the Osage Centre in Cape Girardeau and at 2 p.m. Dec. 1 at the Jackson Civic Center.

Residents also can fill out a survey. The survey is available in paper form at the Cape Girardeau and Jackson city halls and online at www.surveymonkey.com/r/SEMPO-Transit-Survey-2018.

Pertinent address:

Osage Centre, Cape Girardeau, Mo.

Jackson Civic Center, Jackson, Mo.

