Public Service Commission approves interim water, sewer rates

The Missouri Public Service Commission has approved interim water and sewer rates for SK&M Water and Sewer Co. to address an emergency condition regarding the supply of safe and adequate water and sewer service, the agency said in a news release.

SK&M provides service to about 300 water customers and 156 sewer customers in Perry County.

Interim rates will take effect Monday, the commission said in the release.

PSC staff recommended the commission approve SK&Mï¿½s request for interim rates.

The water and sewer systems were purchased by new owners in July. The new owners discovered previously undisclosed repair and maintenance needs, according to the release.