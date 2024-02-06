All sections
NewsDecember 8, 2018
Public Service Commission approves interim water, sewer rates
Southeast Missourian

The Missouri Public Service Commission has approved interim water and sewer rates for SK&M Water and Sewer Co. to address an emergency condition regarding the supply of safe and adequate water and sewer service, the agency said in a news release.

SK&M provides service to about 300 water customers and 156 sewer customers in Perry County.

Interim rates will take effect Monday, the commission said in the release.

PSC staff recommended the commission approve SK&Mï¿½s request for interim rates.

The water and sewer systems were purchased by new owners in July. The new owners discovered previously undisclosed repair and maintenance needs, according to the release.

Water-line breaks, sewer-line collapses, replacement of inoperable meters and several other operational concerns also currently plague both systems, PSC staff said.

Staff also reviewed SK&Mï¿½s general ledger, and concluded because of the deteriorated nature of the system, the financial condition of SK&M is such its ability to continue to provide safe and adequate service is at risk, and no other alternative exists to alleviate this risk but emergency rate relief.

For water customers, the interim monthly charge will be $11.55 a month. For sewer customers, the interim monthly charge will be $5.24 a month, PSC staff said.

The interim monthly charge will appear as a separate line item on customer bills.

Interim rates will be subject to refund and will expire upon the completion of SK&Mï¿½s current water and sewer rate case or Aug. 27, 2019, whichever occurs earlier. SK&M filed a rate case last month seeking to increase annual water and sewer operating revenue.

