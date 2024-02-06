All sections
NewsMarch 29, 2024

Public safety property tax increase highlights Cape Girardeau County ballot Tuesday

Voters in Cape Girardeau County will consider a municipal property tax increase to fund public safety personnel salaries among other issues and governmental seats Tuesday, April 2. The property tax increase for the City of Cape Girardeau of $0.25 per $100 of assessed value would generate $2 million annually and would go to benefit public safety employees, fire and police personnel. Officials say the funds would directly result in an 8% pay increase for those employees...

Nathan Gladden avatar
Nathan Gladden

Voters in Cape Girardeau County will consider a municipal property tax increase to fund public safety personnel salaries among other issues and governmental seats Tuesday, April 2.

The property tax increase for the City of Cape Girardeau of $0.25 per $100 of assessed value would generate $2 million annually and would go to benefit public safety employees, fire and police personnel. Officials say the funds would directly result in an 8% pay increase for those employees.

Mayor Stacy Kinder stated the reason for the pay increase generated by the property tax is to address issues in recruitment and retention.

“If voters approve the initiative, 100% of that additional revenue will fund increased salaries and benefits for our police officers and firefighters. With this new funding resource, the city can better address issues we are seeing in recruitment and retention, which will ultimately help create a stronger public safety force," she said. "I'd encourage everyone to go to the city website to see how this will impact them directly in their annual property tax payment, and also consider the return on investment to our community.”

Other races on Tuesday's ballot in Cape Girardeau are City Council Ward 5 seat, two seats on the Cape Girardeau School District No. 63 board and one seat for the county’s Special Road District board.

City Council Ward 5

Shannon Truxel
Shannon Truxel

*Shannon Truxel, incumbent — campaign concerns include supporting funding public safety, paying down city debts and reducing “unnecessary” expenses;

Rhett Pierce
Rhett Pierce

*Rhett Pierce — he is a rental property owner and regional salesman for FedEx. His campaign concerns include crime and support for the police, as well as improving the quality of the streets.

Cape Girardeau School District No. 63 (two seats open)

Paul M. Cairns
Paul M. Cairns

*Paul M. Cairns, incumbent — concerns focus on increasing enrollment;

Kyle McDonald
Kyle McDonald

*Kyle McDonald, incumbent — one of his priorities is to support their administration;

Kristal Fish Flentge
Kristal Fish Flentge

*Kristal Fish Flentge — mother to four children attending Cape Public Schools. A priority for her is to build open and clear communication between the school board and the parents.

Cape Special Road District

The Cape Special Road District board maintains roads outside of the City of Cape Girardeau and some inside the city limits. There are three people on the board, and every year one of the seats goes up for election.

Alexander Wade
Alexander Wade

*Alexander Wade — he has a Master of Public Administration degree, and his main concern is improving the condition of the roads and bringing fresh ideas to the board;

Robert Erlbacher II
Robert Erlbacher II

*Robert W. Erlbacher II, incumbent;

Andrew Ostrowski
Andrew Ostrowski

*Andrew Ostrowski - he has lived in Cape Girardeau since 2020 and originally lived here in 1990.

Other ballot measures, races

(Jackson) Reorganized School District R-II board (two seats open)

Bradley S. Walters
Bradley S. Walters

*Bradley S. Walters — senior sales consultant with Sumitomo Pharma;

Sheila J. King
Sheila J. King

*Sheila J. King, incumbent - she has been on the board for nine years;

Todd Rushing
Todd Rushing

*Todd Michael Rushing — owner of Rushing Marine Service;

Tracy Metzger
Tracy Metzger

*Tracy Lee Metzger — Johnson & Johnson executive neuroscience sales specialist;

Bethany Byrd
Bethany Byrd

*Bethany Ann Byrd — owner of Bethany Byrd and Associates, a travel agency.

Proposition T

Proposition T authorizes the board of education to increase the Jackson School district’s property tax by $0.47 per $100 of assessed valuation. The increase would benefit teacher and staff recruitment and retention.

Delta sales tax

Also on the ballot, there is a question that will ask if the City of Delta should improve its public parks by imposing a city sales tax amounting to 0.25%.

Oak Ridge R-VI School district (two seats open)

*Andrew Seabaugh, incumbent;

*Nathan Schilling;

Ethan Siemer
Ethan Siemer

*Ethan Siemer — self-employed at Siemer Auto, Ag and Industrial Repair.

Oak Ridge liquor by the drink

There is also a question on the ballot on whether to sell alcohol by the drink at retail on the premises where sold in Oak Ridge.

Wysiwyg image

Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday.

To find the sample ballot in your area of Cape County, go to https://capecounty.maps.arcgis.com/apps/instant/lookup/index.html?appid=4372ebd6e5bb4e378a4fff7ec9b1c6c0.

Wysiwyg image
