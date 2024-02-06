Public reprimand recommended for Missouri county prosecutor

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A disciplinary panel is recommending Platte County Prosecutor Eric Zahnd be publicly reprimanded after finding him guilty of professional misconduct for publicly naming and criticizing certain residents of a northwest Missouri town who defended a convicted child sex offender.

The panel's recommendation now goes to the Missouri Supreme Court for a final decision, KCUR-FM reported.

The three-person panel heard testimony in November on a complaint from the Missouri's Office of Chief Disciplinary Counsel, which oversees attorney conduct. The complaint accused Zahnd of committing several ethical violations when he tried to pressure residents of Dearborn to withdraw supportive letters for Darren Paden, who was awaiting sentencing after he admitted he abused a girl for more than a decade.

The panel's opinion said a prosecutor's office should not use the threat of retribution against members of the public who aren't subject to potential criminal charges.

"The threat of a public shaming of a non-suspect, non-criminal citizen should not be a tool of the Prosecutor's Office, used to force citizens to obey its will," the panel wrote.

If the state Supreme Court issues a public reprimand of Zahnd, it wouldn't hinder his ability to practice law but would be a rare action against a sitting prosecutor.

Zahnd, who has been the Platte County prosecutor for more than 15 years, said in an email he disagreed with the recommendation because "I believe the ethical rules and the First Amendment protect elected officials who tell the truth to the public about what happens in open court." He said he is still determining his next steps.