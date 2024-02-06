Public pools in area set to reopen, mark unofficial start to summer

Nothing screams summertime like the smell of chlorine from a swimming pool.
Public swimming pools are reopening all over Southeast Missouri this upcoming weekend and the following weeks.
"This is a beautiful time of the year. It's the start of the summer, kids are excited, and, it's like, you always equate summer to vacation," Shane Anderson, director of the Jackson Parks and Recreation Department, said. "It's just that fun time to relax and be carefree, and opening the pool up is just part of that."
However, Anderson said it's not as "carefree" for those opening the pools, especially after last summer, when the coronavirus pandemic caused most public pools, including Jackson Swimming Pool, to open two weeks later than planned to help combat the virus.
Anderson said the Jackson Swimming Pool adopted new protocols last summer, such as social distancing guidelines in the pool and extra cleaning, which will carry over into the 2021 summer season.
"When we opened in mid-June [last year], we had all of our social-distancing restrictions, wiped down a lot, but there was not a single incident reported, so we feel good about the action we took and how it came out," Anderson said. "They followed rules, and it turned out well, given everything."
Anderson said the biggest change for Jackson Swimming Pool this season includes providing adjustable pool chairs and lounge areas on the pool deck.
"No chairs will be allowed to be brought in, but we will have lounges and adjustable chairs available on the pool deck," Anderson said. "We didn't have those last year, so that did change this year."
Another thing Anderson said he hopes changes this year is people's ability to enjoy the pool season. He noted it was "a little bit tense," among patrons last year, and there were"very few reservations to rent the pool for parties."
"I'm hoping this year, we can just enjoy the pool season," Anderson said. "I'm looking forward to more parties, and to build and host the parties for individuals looking to reserve or rent the pool."
Anderson urged everyone to remember to have fun this summer, but to also try to keep themselves, and those around them safe, so pools can remain open for the regular season.
Below is a list of openings and hours of operations for the 2021 season:
Cape Splash Family Aquatic Center, located at 1565 North Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau, will open it's gates Saturday. The aquatic center will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday, with reduced hours beginning Aug. 16. The center contains a splash pad, zero-depth entry pool, lazy river, swirl pool and eight water slides. Weather-related and capacity closures will be posted on the center's Rainout Line at (573) 975-1024, and on CapeSplash Facebook page.
Central Municipal Pool, located at 1920 Whitener Drive in Cape Girardeau, will reopen June 7. The pool will be open from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Sunday. Central Municipal Pool is a year-round aquatic facility, which is housed by an insulated bubble for the fall and winter months. Recreational and competitive swimming, aquatic fitness, instructional classes and water safety training are available. The pool also features a 25-yard by 50-meter Olympic-size pool, according to cityofcapegirardeau.org.
Opening Day for Jackson Swimming Pool, located at 1003 North High Street in Jackson, will be from 1 to 6 p.m. Saturday. The pool will be open for the summer season from 1 to 6 p.m. Monday through Sunday. A variety of programs will be available throughout the summer, as well as swim lessons and swim meets. For more information on upcoming programs at the Jackson Swimming Pool, visit jacksonmo.org.
Scott City Pool will reopen for the summer season June 5. The pool will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday and 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday. For more information on Scott City Pool, visit scottcityparks.com.
