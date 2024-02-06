Public pools in area set to reopen, mark unofficial start to summer

Nothing screams summertime like the smell of chlorine from a swimming pool.

Public swimming pools are reopening all over Southeast Missouri this upcoming weekend and the following weeks.

"This is a beautiful time of the year. It's the start of the summer, kids are excited, and, it's like, you always equate summer to vacation," Shane Anderson, director of the Jackson Parks and Recreation Department, said. "It's just that fun time to relax and be carefree, and opening the pool up is just part of that."

However, Anderson said it's not as "carefree" for those opening the pools, especially after last summer, when the coronavirus pandemic caused most public pools, including Jackson Swimming Pool, to open two weeks later than planned to help combat the virus.

Anderson said the Jackson Swimming Pool adopted new protocols last summer, such as social distancing guidelines in the pool and extra cleaning, which will carry over into the 2021 summer season.

"When we opened in mid-June [last year], we had all of our social-distancing restrictions, wiped down a lot, but there was not a single incident reported, so we feel good about the action we took and how it came out," Anderson said. "They followed rules, and it turned out well, given everything."

Anderson said the biggest change for Jackson Swimming Pool this season includes providing adjustable pool chairs and lounge areas on the pool deck.

"No chairs will be allowed to be brought in, but we will have lounges and adjustable chairs available on the pool deck," Anderson said. "We didn't have those last year, so that did change this year."

Another thing Anderson said he hopes changes this year is people's ability to enjoy the pool season. He noted it was "a little bit tense," among patrons last year, and there were"very few reservations to rent the pool for parties."