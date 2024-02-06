Public meeting in Cape to focus on Miss. River flood management

Missouri wants to know what residents in Cape Girardeau and other communities along the Mississippi River desire to improve flood-plain management.

The Missouri Department of Natural Resources (DNR) will hold a public meeting Tuesday in Cape Girardeau as part of its effort to seek public comment as the U.S. Corps of Engineers considers conducting a watershed study of the upper Mississippi River basin.

The meeting will be held at the Osage Centre, from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m.

Dru Buntin, DNR deputy director, said, "We are just trying to get out in advance of that (the study)."

He said, "This is an effort to get input from people locally who live and work along the river."

Missouri is part of a five-state association that wants to improve flood management along the upper Mississippi River in conjunction with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

Established in 1981, the Upper Mississippi River Basin Association includes gubernatorial representatives from Missouri, Iowa, Illinois, Minnesota and Wisconsin.

Kirsten Mickelsen, executive director of the association based in St. Paul, said too often flood-control efforts have happened without considering the flood plain.

Developing a comprehensive plan requires bringing all the stakeholders together, including cities, levee districts, waterways industry, conservation organizations and federal and state agencies, Mickelsen said.

"The watershed is sending an excessive volume of water and sediment through the flood plain at a high velocity that is surpassing the flood plain's capacity to handle," she said in a news release.