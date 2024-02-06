Public Library Board meeting changes bylaw language at special meeting

The Cape Girardeau Public Library Board of Trustees met Feb. 8, to change language in the board’s bylaws concerning the priority of public comments.
The meeting was called to approve recommended changes to public communications with the board. The approved changes clarify how the board determines who speaks first when making a public comment to the board.
After the board approved the recommended changes, the bylaws state priority will be given to:
1. Residents of the Cape Girardeau Public Library District who are active Cape Girardeau Public Library cardholders;
2. Residents of the Cape Girardeau Public Library District;
3. Residents of the City of Cape Girardeau;
4. All other Cape Girardeau Public Library active cardholders;
5. All other individuals wishing to address the board.
Before the changes, the priority of public comments was given to:
1. Library cardholders;
2. Residents of the Cape Girardeau Public Library District;
3. Residents of the City of Cape Girardeau;
4. All other individuals wishing to address the board.
The next regularly scheduled board meeting will be at 7 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 22, at Cape Girardeau Public Library, 711 Clark Ave.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.